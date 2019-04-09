Ng’ang’a petitions court over Sh3.6m fraud case

Neno Evangelism pastor James Ng’ang’a yesterday petitioned the High Court seeking orders to stop his intended prosecution over allegations of obtaining Sh3.6 million by false pretence.

In a certificate of urgency, Ng’ang’a says his prosecution is purely a civil matter rising out of a lease agreement of two parcels of land in Karen, Nairobi county.

In the case, Ng’ang’a has sued the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Inspector General of Police (IG), Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) for instituting criminal investigations against him and the intention to arraign him today, for purposes of taking plea.

He wants the intended prosecution stopped pending the hearing and determination of the petition. “Pending the hearing and determination of this application, court be pleased to issue and order restraining the prosecution and their agents from charging or arraigning me at the court of law,” says Ng’ang’a.

Ng’ang’a is further seeking the intervention of the court to have an appointed day that he will appear before the agents of DCI and DPP in presence of his lawyers so that the police will not harass and arrest him without fair hearing.