Ministry of Devolution tasked to explain Sh3.2 billion expenditure

Mercy Mwai @wangumarci

The Ministry of Devolution is on the spot over unaccounted expenditure running into billions of shillings. In a report tabled in the National Assembly last week, Auditor General Edward Ouko has raised queries regarding pending bills, transfer of cash to State agencies such as the Council of Governors (CoG), proceeds from domestic and foreign grants, unauthorised expenditures, among others.

With regards to pending bills, Ouko raised questions over the bills amounting to Sh3.2 billion brought forward from the previous financial year.

According to him, failure to settle the bills during the year to which they relate distorts the financial statements for the year and adversely affects the provisions of the subsequent yet to which they had been charged.

“In addition, the pending bills as at 30 June 2017 stood at Sh3.2 billion while the balance as at June 30 2018 was Sh105.9 million. The movement of Sh3.2 billion has not been explained neither has it been supported by any payments,” read the report in part.

With regards to transfer to other government agencies amounting to Sh4.6 billion, Ouko raised concerns over part of the money including Sh1.9 billion that was disbursed in respect to devolution support projects which he said were made days after the year ended hence not a receipt or payment was entered.

Further he also raised concerns over another Sh482.5 million that saw the Council of Governors (COG) secretariat receiving Sh132 million and the intergovernmental relations Technical committee (IGRTC) secretariat getting Sh350.5 million.

However, he said, while Section 17 of the Intergovernmental Relations Act 2012 may employ officers and staff to discharge the functions of the technical committee, the council and the summit, it is clear there is duplication of roles.

With respect to unsupported expenditure relating to other operating expenses amounting to Sh405.2 million, Ouko raised concerns over Sh25 million that was transferred to CoG to allegedly cater for Devolution Conference preparation costs.