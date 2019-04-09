Mutyambai vows to fight crime as he takes office

Zaddock Angira @PeopleDailyKe

Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai yesterday assumed office and barely four hours into his new position promoted two officers to the ranks of corporal and sergeant respectively.

He was sworn in by Chief Justice David Maraga yesterday morning and promised to revolutionise services during his four years at the helm of the National Police Service.

Mutyambai vowed to deal head-on with perennial security challenges namely terrorism, cattle rustling, and economic crimes facing the country.

He said interagency cooperation and team work was key in dealing with security challenges.

The new police boss warned that though he would protect the rights of police officers, he would not hesitate in taking action against those misusing their powers or involved in extrajudicial killings.

After the swearing-in ceremony, the team proceeded to State House before heading to Jogoo House for official handing over.

The IG, impressed by the officer who mounted the Quarter Guard, promoted the commander, Corporal James Kisaka Simiyu, to the rank of a Sergeant.

Kisaka is a drill instructor at the General Service Unit (GSU) Training School.

Also promoted was Constable Salome Muigai of the Administration Police College Embakasi who impressed the new IG with her dressing and drill. The Quarter Guard was mounted by seven officers drawn from the GSU, AP and Kenya Police service.

During the swearing-in, the CJ vowed to work closely with the police. On March 18, the CJ also presided over the swearing-in of members of the National Police Service Commission.

Good relations

“With your appointment, I believe the National Police Service is now in full gear and ready to carry on its mandate and reform agenda,” he said.

The CJ told the new IG the oath he took bound him to obey, respect and uphold the Constitution of Kenya and all other commitments that had been made to Kenyans by the NPS.

He said the Judiciary had enjoyed good relations with the Office of the Inspector General, especially under the aegis of the National Council on the Administration of Justice (NCAJ), which brings together public institutions in the justice sector.

“As the chair of the NCAJ, I look forward to working with you and other agencies in the justice sector in order to promote the efficient administration of justice,” he said.

On the ongoing police reforms, the new IG said he will fully support it and expedite their implementation, adding that he was equal to the challenge and will expedite their implementation.

Also present at the ceremony was Director of Publlic Prosecutions Noordin Haji, Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission chief executive officer Twalib Mbarak, and Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti.

The Police Reforms Working Group-Kenya (PRWG-K) yesterday said they would extend a hand of partnership to the incoming IG as he embarked on his duty to transform NPS into an accountable, professional and human rights compliant institution.

Integrity

They said they would present Mutyambai with a report titled ‘The First One Hundred Days: Civil Society Expectations of the Third Inspector General of the National Police Service’.

The report, they said, focused on crime prevention and response, human rights compliance, integrity and police corruption, independence of the Office of the Inspector General, management of Police welfare, and community Policing and public partnerships.