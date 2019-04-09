CS Sicily now establishes new directorates in Health ministry

Irene Githinji and Peter Sagini @PeopleDailyKe

Health Cabinet Secretary Sicily Kariuki yesterday made changes to the ministry’s organisation, which included establishment of new directorates and supportive bodies.

The CS also made the appointments to the new positions in line with the Health Act, 2017. New acting Director General is Dr John Masasabi while Dr Hashim Warfa will head the Department of Health Sector coordination and Inter-Government affairs respectively.

Dr Charles Nzioka will head the Department of Research and Monitoring and Evaluation while the department of Public health will be led by Dr Patrick Okoth.

Dr Simion Kobias will head the department of Standards and Quality Assurance policy and regulation while Dr Pacifica Onyancha is the new leader for department of medical services/preventive and promotive health.

Earlier yesterday the CS inaugurated Kenyatta University Teaching, Referral and Research board in her office. The board will be chaired by Kenyatta University’s former Vice Chancellor Olive Mugenda.

The CS said the facility is an ultra- modern 600-bed capacity state-of-the-art Hospital with 28 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds and a neonatal intensive care unit. It also has 60 bed cancer units.

“The Ministry of Health intends to have at least 10 national referral facilities across the country as envisioned in the Medium Term Plan III. Today is a happy day for us as it marks a great stride towards meeting this aspiration,” CS said.