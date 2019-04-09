Anger as schools prey on parents

Parents across the country are up in arms with schools management over hidden charges being imposed on them ranging between Sh10, 000 and Sh20,000 passed on as “motivation fee ”and is undocumented.

In an intricate process using all manner of euphemisms and coded language, most principals of public schools in collusion with Parents Teachers Association (PTA) and Board of Management (BoM) defy the Education ministry fees guidelines.

And the parents, who dare question the extra fees ostensibly meant to “motivate teachers and improve students’ performance”, unwittingly, expose their children to harassment and covert forms of traumatising exclusions.

Illegal fees

The hapless parents are, therefore, forced to dig deep into their pockets to pay the fee, to cater for remedial lessons for students.

According to investigations by People Daily, the vice that amounts to something of extortion is rampant in the so-called high performing public primary and secondary schools.

For instance, Moi Girls School Nairobi, with a student population of 1,500, the school charges Sh10, 000 per student, adding up to a cool Sh15 million per year.

Parents of students in Bishop Gatimu Ngandu Girls in Nyeri with about 1,000-student population impose Sh2,800 per term bringing the grand total to approximately Sh8.4 million per year.

At the two Alliances; Boys and Girls, parents are charged between Sh3,000 and Sh7,000 per term depending on individual parent’s capability. And bearing in mind that each school has a population of about 1,000, then the sum runs into tidy millions.

The practice is replicated at academic giants such as Mang’u, Pangani, Nairobi School, Kenya High, Bunyore Girls, Kakamega High, Kamusinga Boys and Lugulu Girls , among others where the fee ranges between Sh6,000 and Sh10,000 per year.

According to the investigations, students whose “good and compliant” parents pay the “motivation fee” are usually given extra lessons between 4.30pm and 6.30pm daily. But woe unto those whose parents and guardians are unable or reluctant to pay. These revelations come as the Ministry of Education warned schools against levying the illegal fees, saying school heads that defy the official fee guidelines face disciplinary action.

In a number of schools, parents have been paying the “motivation fee” to cover the extra teaching hours as schools race to cover the syllabus with focus on exams and rote learning and not wholesome education as prescribed.

A teacher in Kakamega who declined to be identified insisted that teaching beyond prescribed time schedules is an imperative and since teachers do not earn over time, they must be compensated somehow.

However, a senior official in the ministry yesterday said the motivation fee is illegal and stated that teachers should only be in class when they are supposed to be, as opposed to arbitrary extension of learning hours.

Individual schools

“Why are the teachers being motivated? Let them work for the time that they are supposed to work. Collecting such money is illegal. Why should the schools not provide receipts for that purpose?” posed the official.

Education Cabinet secretary Prof George Magoha while also acknowledging that the extra fee being charged is illegal promised to give a comprehensive statement after completing his investigations.

“Even if that is happening, it is an illegality. Teachers should be able to complete their syllabus within the stipulated time frame. But we shall give a comprehensive statement once we are through with our investigations,” Prof Magoha said. Schools apparently contend that the motivation fee encourages teachers to go to class, either before or after usual class hours besides providing a platform to clear the syllabus in good time to enable revision to kick off early, especially for national examinations candidates.

Contacted, the Kenya Secondary Schools Heads Association (KESSHA) chairman Kahi Indimuli declined to comment on the issue saying that individual schools should give their stand on the issue. The Basic Education Regulations, 2015 provides the period between 8am to 3.30 pm as the official hours for class where actual teaching takes place.

Last year, the Ministry stated that any arrangement where learners have classes before 8am or after 3.30pm is banned. The ministry’s own investigations meanwhile, had revealed that some schools force students to attend classes as early as 5.30am and long after 5pm, saying this leads to exhaustion and frustration among learners.

A head teacher of a school in Kisumu county who sought anonymity told People Daily the amount paid is always a private arrangement between the school management and the parents.

Investigations underway

“Yes, I can’t deny that, but you see it is a private arrangement and parents are the ones who request for and willingly pay the money and nobody forces them”.

But Nyanza Regional Director of Education Richard Chepkawai dismissed such arrangements as illegal.

“That’s a total illegality because remedial, tuition and any other fees were scrapped out by the government. We will investigate this matter and take immediate action against the teachers and heads of institutions doing this,” he pledged.

In Nakuru and Baringo counties, we learnt that schools were charging between Sh500 and Sh2,000 per student. But a Nakuru teacher, who agreed to talk to us on condition of anonymity, for fear of victimisation, said the motivation fee carters for early morning lessons and other lessons that come after official working hours.

-Reports by Reuben Mwambingu, Natasha Waithera, Douglas Dindi, Baraka Karama, Noah Cheploen, Winstone Chiseremi

