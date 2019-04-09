Anthrax claims four more buffaloes in Lake Nakuru

Noah Cheploen @cheploennoah

Four more buffaloes have died at the Lake Nakuru National Park in yet another suspected anthrax attack, bringing the total number to 14, the government has said.

State Department of Wildlife Services Principal Secretary Susan Koech said samples from the carcasses recovered on Sunday evening have been taken to the Regional Laboratory in Nakuru town for testing and ascertain the actual cause of death.

Koech assured visitors and the local community that Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) was working closely with other State agencies to ensure that the deadly disease is contained as soon as possible.

“We want to reassure the public that we have been able to do all that is within us and that the situation is under control. At this point there are no risks at all to our visitors and we encourage them to continue visiting the park,” said Koech.

Ground patrols

She said a team of specialists led by David Ndeereh — Head Vet— was already at the park adding that the specialists have also mounted both ground and aerial survey to ensure that carcasses are disposed of immediately.

“Every morning and evening we do air patrol and there is also a team doing ground patrols to ensure carcasses are mopped up and disposed of as soon as possible to stop further spread,” she said.

As one of the measures to protect the animals from the deadly disease which was first reported on March 29, the official said a vaccination exercise spearheaded by KWS doctors had been launched.