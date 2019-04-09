Coast DCI boss justifies ‘extrajudicial killings’

Reuben Mwambingu @reubenmwambingu

Authorities at the Coast have been accused of failing to tame wanton killings and forced disappearances in the region, as civil society in Kwale disclosed that more than 45 people have been murdered in cold blood in less than two years.

In response, however, Coast regional DCI boss Joseph Ng’ang’a did not mince his words, saying the killings are justified because police must defend themselves against “dangerous criminals”.

The DCI boss pointed out several cases where police have lost their lives in the hands of criminals while in the line of duty.

“In some cases our officers have fallen victims in the hands of criminals. Recently our officer was shot dead by a criminal in Kisauni. Also in Kwale our officers were hacked to death by machete welding thugs, fortunately the officers responded well and killed some of the suspects. In such cases do you call that extrajudicial? No, because officers are justified to use fire arms whenever they are under attack,” said Ng’ang’a.

Yesterday, the Senate’s Justice and Legal Affairs committee came face to face with the reality of the agony of families whose loved ones have fallen victims of the cases but their quest to get justice has been unsuccessful.

Emotions flared during a sitting at Kenya School of Government in Mombasa as the families and civil society groups gave chilling accounts of some of the killings before the Samson Cherargei-led committee.