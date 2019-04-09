KPA defies ban on sand harvesting

Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) has commenced sand harvesting and dumping activities at Kwale county ocean despite a ban by the Transport and Infrastructure Cabinet secretary James Macharia.

Through a public statement published on a local daily on April 6, KPA claims it had engaged relevant stakeholders on the matter and agreed to proceed with sand harvesting amid public concerns of marine destruction.

Harvesting plan

According to the statement, KPA claims a rapid assessment investigation on the impact of sand harvesting on the coral reefs system adjacent to the borrow pit was conducted on March, 28.

Macharia had written to KPA asking it to suspend the sand harvesting plan until an appeal lodged by environmentalists and Kwale residents is heard and determined. The sand is to be used as a filling material in reclaiming land from the Indian ocean, for creating the ground on which phase II of the second container terminal will be built. Phase II will involve construction of berth 22 which will be 320 metres long and 15 metres deep.

Through a letter dated March 26, the Cabinet secretary, directed the contractor undertaking construction of Phase II of the Second Container terminal to seek alternative sites for sand harvesting and dumping of sand at the sea, citing environmental risks to marine life.

The sand harvesting has been opposed by environmental groups, arguing that it would destroy the coral reef that offers a protective barrier from strong ocean currents.