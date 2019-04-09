Cops in gun drama over ‘illegal’ ethanol

Zaddock Angira @PeopleDailyKe

Senior officers at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have been tasked to probe an incident in which two of their colleagues were on Sunday night attacked and disarmed by their uniformed colleagues at a roadblock in Kitengela.

The two detectives from Parklands were disarmed by their colleagues before they were rescued by seniors who sent a reinforcement from Nairobi.

The two units are said to have disagreed at the roadblock over contraband ethanol on transit that the DCI officers had tracked from Namanga.

Receive intelligence

According to sources, the DCI officers intercepted a consignment of suspected ethanol that was being smuggled into the country. This is after they received intelligence reports of a lorry transporting the product from Tanzania using the Namanga-Kitengela route.

The officers, led by Sergeant Jacob Kathurima laid an ambush and intercepted the lorry at Namanga. They inspected the vehicle and found the driver, who claimed he was transporting maize from Tanzania, had no documents for the consignment.

They then instructed him to drive the lorry to the DCI headquarters for further action.

One of the officers, Corporal Jacob Mong’are is said to have entered the lorry to escort it to the headquarters as the DCI officers car followed in tow, but upon reaching the roadblock mounted by officers from Kitengela, they were stopped and told to introduce themselves.

A confrontation ensued and as a result, the two DCI officers were disarmed.

The Kitengela police officers also confiscated a Certificate of Appointment belonging to one of the DCI officers. During the confrontation the driver of the lorry and loader escaped.

One of the DCI officers, who has since acquired a P3 form, is accusing his uniformed counterparts of assault.

“The officers manning the roadblock became furious and demanded that we alight and handover our arms at gunpoint. They also took away a Certificate of Appointment from one of us,” he said.

The confrontation ensued for a while as the DCI detectives demanding that the lorry be taken to their headquarters.

Isinya OCPD Silas Ringera who was notified of the incident ordered the lorry be detained at Kitengela Police Station.

However, the head of Flying Squad Musa Yego and his team intervened and the lorry was escorted to the DCI headquarters.

Deny reports

Ringera has since denied reports that the officers had been disarmed, and instead said they were only stopped to confirm if indeed they were police officers.

“After our officers confirmed that they were indeed DCI detectives, they were released and the vehicle escorted to the headquarters,” the OCPD said.

Yesterday, a team of detectives went to the headquarters and ascertained the contents of the container which was found to be ethanol.

Investigations have been launched to establish if some officers at the roadblock have been colluding with the smugglers.