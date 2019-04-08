More buffaloes die at Lake Nakuru park

Residents of Nakuru town have been warned against eating uninspected meat after four more buffalos died today due to an anthrax outbreak in Lake Nakuru National Park, bringing the death toll to 14.

In 2015, the park lost more than 100 buffalos to the disease

The deaths have thrown the wildlife officials into a panic mode fearing the infectious disease caused by a bacteria and which commonly affects both wild and domestic animals, could spread and cause more damage

The park which is a sanctuary for rhinos has a population of about 4500 buffalos which is beyond its holding capacity.