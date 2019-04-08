English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos

More buffaloes die at Lake Nakuru park

K24 Tv April 8, 2019
2,524 Less than a minute

Residents of Nakuru town have been warned against eating uninspected meat after four more buffalos died today due to an anthrax outbreak in Lake Nakuru National Park, bringing the death toll to 14.
In 2015, the park lost more than 100 buffalos to the disease
The deaths have thrown the wildlife officials into a panic mode  fearing  the infectious disease caused by a bacteria and which commonly affects both wild and domestic animals, could spread and cause more damage
The park which is a sanctuary for rhinos has a population of about 4500 buffalos which is beyond its holding capacity.

Show More

Related Articles

April 8, 2019
2,523

Man burns step mom with stove in Kakamega

April 8, 2019
2,609

Seven people killed over two days during protests in Sudan – interior minister

April 8, 2019
2,517

Jaji Ojwang’ kwenye mizani : Jopo la kumchunguza limeapishwa leo

April 8, 2019
2,510

Inspekta Jenerali aapishwa : Hillary Mutyambai amechukua hatamu rasmi