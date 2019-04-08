NEWSPeople DailyWORLD

Seven people killed over two days during protests in Sudan – interior minister

People Daily April 8, 2019
2,610 Less than a minute

KHARTOUM (Reuters)

Six people were killed in the Sudanese capital Khartoum during protests on Saturday and Sunday and one more died in the western region of Darfur, the interior minister told parliament.

Bishara Jumaa also said in the statement, a copy of which was seen by Reuters, that 15 civilians and 42 members of the security forces were injured in the protests and that 2,496 protesters were arrested in Khartoum.

Show More

Related Articles

April 8, 2019
2,524

Man burns step mom with stove in Kakamega

April 8, 2019
2,524

More buffaloes die at Lake Nakuru park

April 8, 2019
2,559

Chebet out to add Africa title to Cross-country gold

April 8, 2019
2,563

Reprieve for Harambee Stars as ministry releases funds