Chebet out to add Africa title to Cross-country gold

Ericson Kiprono

World Cross-Country champion Beatrice Chebet is confident of winning another gold in next week’s Under-18 and Under-20 Africa Athletics Championship in Abidjan, Ivory Coast.

Chebet, who clinched gold in Aarhus, Denmark last month, is encouraged by the fact that she triumphed on a challenging course in the Danish city yet it is likely to be favourbale in Abidjan.

“We have done our preparations well and we will be looking forward to

a good race as Team Kenya,” said Chebet, who trains at Lemotit Athletics Training Camp in Londiani, Kericho.

After the junior races, Chebet will be transitioning to the seniors where she aims to win more medals at All Africa Games set for August in Morocco and the World Championships in Doha, Qatar, where she is set to participate in her preferred 5,000m, two months later.

Kenya has 52 athletes who will represent the country in the four-day event set to start on April 16.