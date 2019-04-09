Why Nairobi faces glut of office space

Zachary Ochuodho @zachuodho

Increase in commercial office space supply and expected stagnation of the economy this year present a negative outlook for Nairobi Metropolitan area, Cytonn Real Estate report indicates.

Johnson Denge, Senior Manager for Regional Markets said due to the negative outlook, investment in the sector should focus on the long-term horizon for gains when the market picks up.

Cytonn’s report says the sector has pockets of value in zones with low supply and high returns such as Gigiri and in differentiated concepts such as serviced offices recording a rental yield of up to 13.5 per cent.

The Nairobi Metropolitan Area Commercial Office Report 2019, reveals that between 2012 and 2018, office space supply has been growing at a 23.6 per cent driven by high rental yields of 8.1 per cent compared to real estate market average of 7.4 per cent.

It further shows that the demand from growing small medium enterprises and multinationals setting up operations in Nairobi, with Kenya being the regional hub too contributed to the demand for the office space.

In 2018, the sector recorded a supply of 9 million square feet (SQFT) , against a demand of 3.8 million square feet , hence an oversupply of 5.2 million square feet. This resulted in an increase of cumulative office stock by 10.4 per cent to 35.5 million SQFT in 2018, from 31.5 million SQFT in 2017, the report indicates.

Rental yields

Denge said office sector performance improved marginally in 2018, recording 0.2 per cent points and 0.7 per cent points increase in average rental yields and occupancy rates, to 8.1 per cent and 83.3 per cent from 7.9 per cent and 82.6 per cent, respectively, in 2017.

Political stability led to an improved macroeconomic environment thereby attracting more tenants to office space, with gross domestic market growth of six per cent in first quarter of 2018, higher than the 4.7 per cent in previous quarter.