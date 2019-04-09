Coast tourism stakeholders seek tax holidays for hotels.

Tourism stakeholders at the Coast have asked the government to consider tax exemption for hotels in the region to enable them to reinvest back the money. They said that tourists facilities in the region need additional funds to develop new tourism products.

Kenya Coast Working Group Chairman and Managing Director of PrideInn Hotels Hasnain Noorani said developing unique tourism products is very expensive and such incentives could revitalise the industry.

He said some hotel facilities at the coast have struggled to upgrade due to hard economic times. “Tax exemptions will free up capital which will be used to renovate the facilities in order to attract more visitors and become competitive,” he added.

Noorani said if the government could come up with a strategy to enable the hotels improve their products further, adding that developing products has been very expensive especially for general product. Some hospitality establishments at the Coast have been struggling to stay afloat especially during low seasons.

“We are also suggesting that the government could possibly work on the cost of financing especially for hotels, where hotels can get cheaper finance so that they can improve products experiences,” said Noorani. Majority of hotels built several years ago have ageing facilities.