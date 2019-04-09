Fear as sugar sector maths fail to add up

Musa Radoli @PeopleDailyKe

A glaring discrepancy between sugarcane production and volumes of sugar in the market has raised alarm that a fishy multi-billion-shilling scam could be going on in the industry.

Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) data shows that sugarcane production dropped sharply as volumes of the commodity in the market took the opposite direction – rising sharply – with almost all sugar factories reporting improved production.

KNBS says in its 2018 economic survey report that sugarcane production declined by 41.2 per cent from 640 million tonnes in 2016 to 377 million tonnes in 2017 because of prolonged drought unfavourable to cane growth that led to harvesting of immature cane.

The report also reveals that total area under sugarcane decreased to 191,200 in ha in 2017 compared to 220,800 ha recorded in 2016.

Reduction in the area under the cane was attributed to conversion of land under sugar to other crops such as maize, soya beans, cassava and sorghum.

KNBS reported that imports increased spectacularly by 200 per cent from 334,100 tonnes in 2016 to 989,600 tonnes in 2017. So bad were things that in 90 days, Sh40 billion worth of sugar had been brought in by more than 100 importers.

Agriculture Fisheries Authority’s (AFFA) Sugar Directorate reports that local sugar sub-sector is heavily reliant on small-scale farmers who currently number about 250,000.

These farmers produce and supply approximately 92 per cent of the cane processed in the factories.

“However, most sugar factories are grappling with limited supplies of cane, which has led to the mills operating below 50 per cent of their installed crushing capacity,” the Sugar Directorate says.

Apart from sugarcane scarcity, most of the millers also face other challenges such as old machines, lack of regular maintenance, poor transport and weak corporate governance.

One factory

This brings in the multi-billion-dollar question as to where these millers are getting sugarcane from to justify increased sugar production.

One factory, for instance raised its production by 120 per cent to 44,067 tonnes last year from 19,420 tonnes in the same period in 2017.

The key point is that KNBS data indicate no imports of raw sugarcane by any of the millers, raising the possibility – and bad news to farmers – that some factories are processing imported sugar, before repackaging and branding them in their own names.

It is a fact that over the last five years or so millers have been reporting increasing sharp declines in sugarcane supplies by contracted farmers due to a wide range of factors. The most important being the scrapping of the Sugar Development Levy by National Treasury Cabinet Secretary, Henry Rotich in June 2016.

Charged at four per cent of the value of sugar, the levy was the only source of loans for cane development to increase production. It funded building of roads and bridges in the sugar belt and financed subsidised fertiliser.

The sugar industry estimated to support 10 million people largely in western Kenya has been riddled with challenges ranging from delayed payments, unfair competition for raw materials by rival millers and heavy debts that threaten State-owned millers with collapse.

Farmers contracted to State-owned factories have not been paid arrears totalling Sh2.6 billion.

In October, President Uhuru Kenyatta directed Rotich and Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mwangi Kiunjuri to come up with a framework on how to pay the arrears.

The amount is owed to farmers contracted by Mumias, Muhoroni, Miwani, Chemilil, Nzoia and Sony sugar companies.

Trade mark

Premier miller Mumias Sugar Company in Kakamega county has not produced sugar or milled any sugarcane since mid last year.

It remains grounded to date because there is no sugarcane to make it roar into life once again. Frequent travellers on Kakamega – Mumias – Busia route confirm that the vast green sugarcane farms that were a trade mark of the region’s landscape are no longer there.

The other sugar miller, West Kenya, the processor of Kabras brand has also reported acute shortage of the raw material in the recent past forcing it to get cane from neigbouring counties such as Bungoma and far away Busia county basically through poaching – because it did not have any contracted farmers to supply its cane as required by law in those areas.

Nzoia Sugar Company by the end of 2017 reported that the company’s factory was grinding to a halt due to acute shortage of sugarcane, a situation which has since remained erratic.

Sony Sugar Company management lost Sh500 million in the last financial year due to cane poaching which has cut back their daily production by 40 per cent.

With the sector reporting a bleak state of affairs all round, it is still not clear how millers get sufficient raw material to justify increased production.

Though the increased production has been pegged on the emergence of efficient private millers, the most critical question is whether their combined production capacities can raise, for instance, Kenya’s sugar output by 19 per cent as Sugar Directorate predicted for 2018 in the face of the declining sugarcane production by farmers?