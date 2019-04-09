Industries bear brunt of costly power, poor policy

Fred Aminga @faminga

Erratic policies, unreliable and high cost of electricity coupled with the taxation regime are threatening to bring the manufacturing sector on its knees.

Pegged in the government’s Big Four agenda, manufacturing activities promote development by boosting value generated in an economy .

The story of manufacturing, currently contributing 8.4 per cent to the gross domestic product (GDP), has unfolded vis-à-vis the country’s growth, accomplishments and resilience with the sector making Kenya a regional hub.

Speaking to Business Hub during the Kenya Association of Manufacturers (KAM) Changamka Expo in Nairobi, where more than 150 firms from various sectors were in attendance, KAM chief executive Phyllis Wakiaga said more predictable policies would help manufacturers move in assured steps, claiming that sudden changes in policy and regulations divert industry’s resource allocation from productivity into meeting the costs associated with the changes.

Investment decisions

“It is impossible to make long-term plans for any investor local or foreign and this affects our investor-attractiveness in the long run,” said Wakiaga, adding that policy development must also be coherent.

Manufacturers say this is currently not happening as most government policies seem to pull in different directions.

They also urged government agencies to talk to each other so that they can pull in one direction towards realisation of the Big Four agenda.

Influx of illicit trade is another challenge making manufacturer’s uneasy. A study conducted by KAM in 2012 estimates that they lose close to 40 per cent of their market share to counterfeits.

An estimated Sh30 billion is lost by local manufacturers annually, with the government losing in excess of Sh6 billion as potential tax revenue to illicit trade.

While the formation of a multi-agency task-force has seen the fight against illicit trade more successful with food, beverage and electrical sub-sectors registering an increased market share, the fight must be deepened to help manufacturers flourish.

With ongoing emphasis in value addition and as the country tries to tackle import of products that can be produced locally, the ease of doing business must start with making the cost of electricity affordable.

Net exporter

“Fluctuating cost of electricity, value addition, inconsistent policies, logistics at the ports among others must be dealt with. We do not want erratic policies. These issues must be looked at holistically to help this sector,” said a large-scale manufacturer who did not want to be named.

Manufacturers asked for policies that would make Kenya a net exporter, as opposed to being a net importer forcing Kenya to raid her reserve of foreign currency to import what could be made locally.

They demanded policies that would deepen value addition in production of fruits, coffee, tea, fish and even tomatoes if the manufacturing sector aims to surpass the 10 per cent mark of the GDP.

KAM warns that a country such as Ethiopia, which has the cheapest cost of electricity in the region at between $0.03 (Sh3) and $0.04 (Sh4) per Kwh, followed by Egypt with between $0.06 (Sh6) and $0.08 (Sh8.1) per Kwh are gobbling up Kenya’s advantage.

Kenya power charges range from $0.14 (Sh14.1) to $0.21 (Sh21.1) per Kwh depending on tariff bands. Despite Ethiopia being a closed economy, it has managed to tap Kenya’s apparel sector, making significant gains and threatening Kenya’s dominance.

Manufacturers estimate that more than half of Kenya’s apparels firms have opened sister firms in Ethiopia while companies like Nestle Foods, Reckitt, Proctor and Allan are all based in Egypt.

Kenya made Sh41 billion from the export of apparels to the US alone.

A Mombasa-based firm which also produces fruit concentrates and bottles for various local companies has opted to start manufacturing packaging material in the United Arabs Emirates which is cheaper due to lower cost of raw material and electricity.

The firm which says it spends up to Sh300 million monthly on electricity alone to produce bottles for local breweries and fizzy drinks manufacturers, said the savings made in outsourcing have forced them to consider investing in a similar factory in Ethiopia before the end of the year.

Interest rates

Most manufacturers also took issue with expensive loans hurting investment opportunities. High interest spreads are making the sector seek loans oversees.

Kevian Kenya, the processor of Afia and Pick N Peel juice brands is one company that has secured €10 million (Sh1.1 billion) loan from German Investment Corporation to finance its expansion after paying off its earlier loan of €7 million (Sh793.6 million).