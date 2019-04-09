Farmer makes a fortune despite drought havoc

Patrick Maina’s model four-acre farm using rainwater water harvesting, storage and economical use is a lush green field of green, leafy crops on the outskirts of Nanyuki town

Bernard Gitau @benagitau

Drought and famine has hit the country again, with more than one million Kenyans facing starvation in 12 arid and semi-arid (Asal) counties.

The government has dismissed reports of deaths due to hunger, with Deputy President William Ruto saying there is ‘enough food’ in the country to feed Kenyans affected by hunger.

In the midst of raging drought and counter-accusations on food availability, farmers are realising the need to adopt certain measures if they are to continue enjoying good yields.

Farmers in semi-arid and arid areas are particularly vulnerable to harsh climatic conditions, meaning less rainfall and longer drought periods. Laikipia’s main economic activity is nomadic pastoralism and ranching due to low rainfall and high temperatures.

However, a mixed farmer in Laikipia county, Patrick Maina has discovered that growing food crops can be a lucrative venture despite the raging drought. In the vast, water thirsty plains of Laikipia county dotted with acacia trees, Maina’s green oasis is easily visible from a distance. Healthy-looking crops growing on the four-acre land on the outskirts of Nanyuki town attracts curious visitors on a daily basis.

The venture is a model farm on how to harvest, store and use rainwater, efficiently. “I collect the elusive water and hold it in a reservoir with a capacity for three million litres,” he said.

Maina said although pastoralism is the main economic activity in the region, given a reliable water source and an affordable irrigation system, crops can do well. “This region suffers from drought regularly, so water supply is inadequate. I took the initiative to harvest water during the rainy season for irrigation and domestic use,” he said.

Maina grows potatoes, pumpkins, maize, tree tomatoes, avocado, beans, maize and pawpaw. “I sell produce throughout the year because each crop matures in a different period. I have signed supply contracts with a few firms in addition to individuals who buy produce at the farm. Most times I can’t meet the orders,” he said.

In a good season, Maina earns at least Sh400,000. To maximise use of the water reservoir, Maina also uses it as a fishpond hosting tilapia and mudfish. “I also keep four dairy cows with calves; each produces about 40 litres of milk a day,” Maina added.

In a country where many people are grappling with water shortage, the farm is a testimony that water harvesting can help solve perennial food shortages. “I do not get water bills from the county. I only pay for electricity to pump water out of the reservoir but I minimise that cost by using solar power,” he added.

As a result, Maina has become an ambassador of smart water harvesting in the region. County government officials led by Laikipia Governor Nderitu Mureithi have been visiting the farm to study the concept. He has been forced to construct a disinfectant pond on the footpath to the farm to fend off cattle diseases.

“We train farmers from Laikipia and other counties and county government officials, among others. Four local farmers in the region have successfully learnt and applied the concept in their farms,” he said.

Laikipia Water Executive Committee Member Njenga Kahiro said they have tabled a law in the county assembly, which proposes to make it mandatory for developers to install water-harvesting equipment in their buildings.