Plastic recycling alliance for Africa established

A number of international Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCGs) companies operating across Africa have launched an alliance, which aims at turning the current challenge of plastic waste in sub-Saharan Africa into an opportunity.

Dubbed the Africa Plastics Recycling Alliance, it was established by four companies, Nestlé, Unilever, the Coca-Cola Company and Diageo and bets on recycling as a solution to the global plastics crisis on the continent.

According to a statement, the companies will facilitate and support their local subsidiaries to engage proactively in market level public-private partnerships, industry collaboration and alliances, share knowledge, encourage innovation and collaborate on technical and other solutions appropriate for sub-Saharan Africa.

They will also participate in local pilot initiatives and engage with the investment community, policymakers and others to accelerate the development and financing of the necessary waste management infrastructure and systems.

“Plastics will remain an important packaging material if we are to give African consumers the safe and affordable products they need. However, we need to ensure that used packaging does not end up as litter.

Unfortunately, lack of collection and recycling capacity in many African markets coupled with growing populations is creating a growing problem of plastics waste. We see an opportunity to tackle that problem in a way that creates jobs,” read the statement.

The statement further reveals that the companies have made commitments to ensure the alliance’s success, including making their products and packages recyclable as well as collecting and recycling their products and packages by 2030.