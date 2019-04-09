Harnessing the wind for farming

To ease his wife’s struggle with irrigation, John Irungu Wanyingi made it his mission to build a water pump that has now made him a sought-after artisan

The changing and unreliable rainfall pattern has made many people to shift from rain fed agriculture to irrigated farming.

Options ranging from solar-powered, diesel and manual pumps are available for irrigation. The cost, maintenance and efficiency are some of the factors one would have to consider before purchasing the equipment.

John Irungu Wanyingi, after careful consideration, opted to wind-powered water pump. He has been making these water pumps that use wind energy to draw water from the source and pump it to where it is needed.

Wanyingi joined university in the 70s to pursue mechanical engineering but was only in class for one-and-a-half years before the death of his father signalled the end of his higher education.

Village pump

He returned home in Mathioya, Murang’a, where he got married to an ardent farmer. His wife, Zaweria Njoki, used to water the plants on the farm using a jerry can—a very tedious process.

One of the solutions he had was to borrow a water pump from his uncle, the only man in the village who owned one and used to lend it out for Sh100, although Wanyigi got it for free.

One day, he went to borrow the pump, but was told it had broken down and could not be used. However, something at the back of his mind told him the uncle deliberately refused to give him the pump. It is from this incident that he got the idea of making his own pump, which the wife could use any time she wanted.

Having acquired the basic knowledge in mechanics, Wanyingi used some locally available materials to make a manual pump and gave it to his wife.

At first, he created a hand-held pump, but he realised it still did not solve Njoki’s exhaustion. He then tried to advance it to a leg-operated pump.

Wanyingi built a diesel-powered pump, but frequent breakdowns and the high cost of fuel forced him to abandon the idea. Over time, he continued exploring ways to make a better and more efficient pump that would be cost effective and able to serve a bigger area of the farm.

He finally succeeded with the wind-powered pump, which has now become a major source of his income.

When he made the first pump, it attracted a lot of people who developed interest in owning one, and he was up to the task. The demand for the pump was quite high that he had to move from his workshop at the centre of Murang’a town to the edge of the town along the Murang’a–Sagana road, a strategic place to net prospective clients from the county and outside.

“I have had customers from as far as Laikipia, Nyahururu and Nyeri counties who are now using the wind-powered pumps,” says Wanyingi, who charges an average of between Sh300,000 and Sh350,000, for assembling and installing the pump.

Durable and affordable

He says the pump, which is made from Jua kali materials, is far much durable as compared to the conventional ones and requires very little maintenance. Further, he says the pump will always be functional as long there is wind blowing in the area, and can last for more than 50 years.

“The pump is designed to draw water from any source and can pump it even to high levels depending on where the farmer wants it,” he says, adding that the pumps are of great help to the farmers undertaking irrigation farming and especially on large scale.

The pump is also available for use by communities, especially in areas where there is no piped water as it can draw huge volumes of water.