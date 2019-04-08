Two rebels charged with terrorism in Rwanda

A spokesman for the anti-Kigali Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda (FDLR) rebel group and an FDLR intelligence officer have been charged with terrorism-related offences in Rwanda.

Nkaka Ignace and Jean-Pierre Nsekanabo were deported from neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) two months ago, reports the Reuters news agency.

They have been charged with six offences including membership of a terrorist group, taking part in terrorist activities and inciting others to commit terrorism.

Mr Ignace confessed to some charges but denied others, saying he had been influenced to topple President Paul Kagame’s government by superiors in the rebel group.

“I apologise for having been given negative information about Rwanda,” he told the court. The defendants have asked to be freed on bail.

The rebel group operates from neighbouring countries and is mainly composed of former Rwandan soldiers and ethnic Hutu militiamen who fled into eastern DR Congo after the Rwandan genocide in 1994. Around 800,000 Tutsis and moderate Hutus were killed during the genocide.