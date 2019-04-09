Former scribe easily hacks the maths of life

Gichuki Kabukuru performed poorly in mathematics in KCSE. But he has risen to a CEO thanks to his street smartness, diligence and constant desire for change

Evelyn Makena @evemake_g

As warm afternoon sunshine bathes the imposing Harambee Co-op Plaza in Nairobi’s CBD, Gichuki Kabukuru is engrossed in a phone call. He flips through documents lying on his desk searching keenly for something.

With his shoulders pitched upright, his easy demeanour resonates through the room to the caller on line. He probes, slips into long pauses, carefully weighs his words and occasionally injects humour into the conversation as he negotiates a deal.

“I am in the process of buying land,” he says leaning back on his chair after hanging up. Such deliberations have dominated his days in the office along the busy Haile Selassie Avenue since his appointment as acting General Manager, Harambee Investments Society Limited, the investment entity of the giant Harambee Sacco, in October last year. Kabukuru speaks with excitement and profound optimism about his ongoing efforts to buy land intended for real estate development for the society’s members.

Unconventional move

He exhibits deep conviction and passion for his work. But if anybody had told Gichuki Kabukuru that he would end up in the investment industry several years ago, he would have disputed.

“I scored an E in mathematics in my final secondary exams and never thought in a thousand years I would be helping people grow their money,” he says. But even though the precision needed to perform well in the subject eluded him, he was determined to succeed in the mathematics of life.

For the trained journalist, venturing into investment industry seemed like the most unconventional career move. But looking in hindsight, bits of his journey starting with his childhood in Mbotela in Eastlands were all perpetually preparing him to ease into his present role.

As a last born of seven children, Kabukuru jokes about being the ‘accidental’ child. “My birth came as a surprise to my parents. They were done having children when I somehow came along,” he says.

The 44-year-old grew up in a city council house listening and enjoying country music, in a multiethnic neighbourhood.

He describes his father, a chef who they fondly referred as ‘Sheriff’ and his mother, a housewife as being liberal. “Our parents, especially my father did not restrict our thinking. He believed in a world of possibilities,” he says.

Growing up in a household that only had one daughter and many boys and a neighbourhood in Eastlands slowly weaved survival skills into his character. “You had to toughen up to survive in Eastlands.

Your choices would define the path your life took. From music, reading, sports and crime, every child had a leeway to choose the life they wanted. At home, gender roles did not apply, we all learnt to wash, clean and cook,” he says.

Steady rise

His father, an entrepreneurial man who supplied groceries to city hotels, made a deal with Kabukuru when he was pursuing his secondary education at Ofafa Jericho High School. He made it clear that he would pay for further education only if Kabukuru attained a grade that would enable him join university.

When Kabukuru scored a C+ (plus) against the university entry grade of B plain in his final exams in 1994, he was momentarily in limbo until the father offered him a job to help him raise college fees.

From buying groceries at Marikiti market and supplying to hotels, Kabukuru learnt the ropes of business. An innately restless and inquisitive, young man, he decided to pursue an online diploma course in Journalism and Short Story writing to enable him split time between studying and working.

“The beauty of the course is that we started doing practical work immediately enabling me to learn the skills fast,” he says. By 1996, his articles were being published in local and international publications as a freelance journalist.

His 10-year career as a journalist in mainstream media began at Kenya Times newspaper in 1997 and spanned to People Daily where he served as an arts writer.

An avid outdoors lover, Kabukuru introduced a conservation page at People Daily at a time when environmental issues were getting minimal coverage. His articles opened an opportunity to join Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) in 2004 as a communication officer.

That was the beginning of a steady rise in corporate communications as he later joined Postal Corporation of Kenya, as an assistant manager corporate communications in 2009.

Then he rose to the rank of acting manager corporate communications before joining Harambee Sacco as a communication executive in 2011. A blend of an aching desire for success, excelling in tasks he partook and the ability to constantly reinvent thrust him to the top of the newly formed entity of Harambee Sacco.

Away from the office, the father of two loves spending time with his family, going on road trips and exploring various landscapes. Whenever possible, I love making lunch for my family on Sunday,” he says. Occasionally, the trained photographer loves to see life through the lens.