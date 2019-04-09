Ten Kenya’s main manufactured products

1. Cement

Cement Production in Kenya increased to 461,922 tonnes in December last year up from 460,967 tonnes in November of the same year.

Production averaged 365,300.7 tonnes between 2005 and 2018, reaching an all-time high of 584,780 tonnes in November, 2016 and a record low of 154,781 tonnes in January 2005. Bamburi Cement and Athi River Mining are some of the key firms involved in the business.

2. Steel

The iron and steel industry in Kenya forms about 13 per cent of the manufacturing sector output, which in turn contributes significantly to the GDP. Massive infrastructure spending in Kenya is driving robust demand for steel products and fuelling multi-billion-shilling investments in steel. Devki Steel in Athi River and Jumbo Steel in Kilifi are some of the big players in the sector.

3. Salt

Kenya is the 78th-largest salt producing country (24,000 tonnes) in the world.Low in sodium, Kenyan salt is rich in more than 80 nutrients which play a huge role in our health. Most of the production is done in coastal areas such as Malindi and Mombasa which have large deposits of the product. Companies known to be involved in this trade include Kensalt and Kurawa.

4. Soap and detergents

Most laundry soaps in the country are made by oil refinery companies. The business goes hand in hand with cooking oil refinery since the oils we use in cooking are the same oils used in making soap.

Oils are locally produced and readily available to both small and large scale manufacturers and at relatively cheaper prices. Big players in the soap business include Pwani Life, Menengai Oil Refineries, Bidco, Unilever and Kappa Oil Refineries.

5. Oil and paint

Over the past 50 years, Kenya has seen the oil and paint sector grow by leaps and bounds with numerous companies fighting for a stake in the money minting business. Firms like Crown Berger, Basco Paints, Sadolin Paints and Nasib Industrial Products have continuosly and sustainably, through their business models, provided the market with quality products for home or industrial usage.

6. Leather and textile

Under the Big Four agenda’s manufacturing pillar, the government promised to shore up local leather and textile production. In the 2017/18 financial year, the Government allocated Sh1.6 billion for leather industrial park and textile development. Production has been enhanced overtime through use of technology and opportunities through value addition.

7. Industrial chemicals

Chemical companies serve multiple industries, including infrastructure, coatings, agriculture, bedding, furniture and packaging. In line with their commitment to sustainability, these companies partnered with non-profit organisation to help local entrepreneurs develop and commercialise products and services in agriculture, water and sanitation and energy.

The agricultural and pharmaceutical sectors enjoy arguably the biggest shares of such products in running their industries. Animal Health is one of the largest veterinary pharmaceutical distributors in the region with offices in Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania and Zambia.

8. Mattresses

Foam mattress is a major high income earner for local industries. This household item maintains a balanced steady market for the few manufacturers present in the country, thanks to the millions of consumers who pursue comfort in their homes, schools, hotels and in the upholstery industry.

The mattress industry is one big income earner- both to the retailers and manufacturers. Players like Foam Mattress and Dr Mattress have invested in quality products to cater for orthopaedic and posturepedic material.

9. Milk by-products

Around 60 per cent of Kenya’s milk is sold via unorganised, small-scale businesses in informal markets or are consumed directly at home. The dairy product market generates 70 per cent of the 40,000 jobs. Brookside, Nestle, Unilever, Glacier Products and Eldoville Dairies are some of the companies that produce a wide array of milk by-products.

10. Alcoholic Beverages

The beverages industry constitutes a significant portion of the manufacturing sector in Kenya and, therefore, contributes towards employment, revenue collection by government and the export of products to earn foreign exchange.

It is also an industry that has linkages with other sectors and industries such as transportation, glass making and advertising. Companies such as East Africa Breweries and Keroche Industries are the leading players in the sector.