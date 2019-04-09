Uganda is safe, Museveni now assures tourists

Kampala, Monday

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni on Monday insisted his country was safe for travellers following the kidnapping of a US tourist, but vowed to further strengthen security in national parks.

The American woman and her experienced safari guide were found unharmed Sunday after a ransom was paid for their release six days after they were abducted by gunmen while on an evening game drive in the Queen Elizabeth National Park.

Police spokesman Fred Enanga told journalists that the woman would be handed over to the American embassy in Kampala later Monday.

Security forces in Uganda and the Democratic Republic of Congo were still hunting her kidnappers, who escaped.

Tourism is a key industry for Uganda, home to rare mountain gorillas and other wildlife, the massive Lake Victoria and snow-capped Rwenzori Mountains.

“Uganda is safe,” Museveni said, adding that authorities would “deal with these isolated pockets of criminals” and “continue to improve security in our parks”. “Come and enjoy the Pearl of Africa.”

In Washington, however, US President Donald Trump said tourists will not feel safe until Uganda catches the kidnappers and brings them to justice.

“Uganda must find the kidnappers of the American tourist and guide before people will feel safe in going there. Bring them to justice openly and quickly!” he tweeted Monday.

Trump previously welcomed the news of Endicott’s release.

The Ugandan police’s tourist protection force had deployed a special response unit working alongside soldiers and wildlife rangers in the hunt for the kidnapped pair. -AFP