Abaki Simba Troupe redefining live performance

With captivating percussions, vocals and language blend, Abaki Simba Troupe is redefining the live performance landscape in Kenya. The ensemble’s sounds are greatly inspired by the country’s cultural diversity, writes Wambui Virginia

How long have you been doing music?

We have been making, performing and producing music as Abaki Simba Troupe for the last six years now.

How has been the growth so far?

We have experienced some tremendous achievements over the period. For instance, we have produced an album and performed in some of the greatest music festivals in East Africa such as Nyegenyege and Kilifi New Year.

We have also collaborated with some of the region’s most popular artistes and deejays and that’s as a result of working hard over the years and we will continue to build on that growth for even more greatness. Your debut single Kithembe was a remarkable jam.

What was the inspiration behind it?

Kithembe was recorded and released by Club Cruise Music in Vienna, Austria, and Nairobi’s ADA Records. The song speaks of our importance as a band to preserve and maintain our Kenyan music culture, which in our case is mostly percussions and the language.

In this, people from all parts of the world would identify with our music not only on a traditional level, but also the intellectual spectrums of our urban fusions.

So, how has been the audience reception?

Our music has been well received, but we are still in the process of doing more promotions and marketing to reach a wider audience.

How would you describe your genre?

We describe it as Kenyan Roots Music. Most of the time, it revolves around Kenyan percussions and languages and then there is a fusion of different elements within the songs that make it more unique, especially with a blend of folk and urban.

When was your big break?

Our biggest break came when we all met and formed Abaki Simba Music. After that, it has been followed by a lot of events including when we released our first album Kazi in April 2017, and released both the audio and video to our first single off the album called Kazi. There are many occasions that can describe our big break, but the best is yet to come.

Talking of Kazi the album, what inspired its making?

The album was written by Abaki Simba, mixed and mastered by Midi Minds and produced by ADA Records. The album was inspired by the fact that we wanted to establish ourselves in the music industry with the percussions as the main instruments, and then usher in a professional music career where we would do music as a full-time job.

This was with an aim of creating a voice for the people, culture, peace, love and to address the importance of environment conservation. The message in the album is one of positivity and working hard whilst relying on oneself to make the best out of life.

What kind of support should be accorded to emerging talents in the Kenyan music industry?

There are many young talented artistes coming up in the country’s arts industry. It would be of great importance if more spaces could be created to support, enhance and nurture the talents. Personally, we have been trying to create such spaces with our weekly event at Kenya National Theatre dubbed ‘Percussion Discussion’.

What are some of the musical projects you are working on currently?

We have just released Kithembe and it’s doing quite well. We are also looking forward to a couple of collaborations with a lot of other musicians, but definitely an album is on the horizon before the end of this year. We have also planned many on and off stage live performances all over East Africa.