Let’s empower pastoralists to tackle climate change

Diana Githu

Pastoralism is a successful way of life practised by many generations on less productive arid and semi-arid lands (Asals) characterised by biophysical limitations. People and livestock move in search of pasture and water based on their knowledge of the surrounding rangelands and ecosystems.

The pastoral culture is one with social systems that support livelihoods through ensuring livestock efficiently convert limited ecological resources into sustenance. It makes intensive use of available natural, human and social capital to produce economic, environmental and social goods and services.

When practised efficiently, pastoralism conserves biodiversity and rangeland environments, providing a wide range of benefits to humanity.

Asals are particularly vulnerable to effects of climates change, and pastoralists who depend on rangelands as a resource are adversely affected. Droughts are increasing in intensity and frequency. Invasive species like Prosopis juliflora and Opuntia spp are overtaking large swathes of land. Erosion is fuelling land degradation and further deteriorating the quality and quantity of pasture.

These and other socioeconomic factors have increased levels of vulnerability among pastoralists to food and nutrition as well as severe pasture shortages leading to loss of livestock. The current drought has resulted in deaths due to starvation in some counties, including Turkana and Baringo.

It is not only distressing, but also shameful to see someone die of hunger in the 21st Century. Perennial dependence on food aid during dry seasons and droughts must be discouraged. Pastoralism as a way of life requires urgent and sustainable interventions to improve its resilience and reduce vulnerability to climate-related events and the harsh complexly interrelated socioeconomic factors.

Pastoralism as a source of livelihood is dependent on livestock and availability of sufficient and quality pasture is a key pillar in livestock production for the rangelands.

Strategic investments in pasture development is one sustainable solution that seeks to address this perennial problem. Drought tolerant grasses like Cenchrus ciliaris and Eragrostis superba are indigenous species that thrive in the Asals and have potential to restore degraded lands.

Pastoralist communities in Asal counties such as Baringo and Makueni are ascending out of poverty through the profitable utilisation of rehabilitated grass fields. They are learning how to rehabilitate and generate income from their pasture fields. They harvest grass seed for rehabilitating other degraded land, they have pasture reserves for dry season, and can trade or sell hay, thatching grass, milk and livestock.

Livestock are an invaluable asset to the pastoralists. Their connection with livestock is more than what Science can explain. They should be encouraged and empowered. Instead of asking them to change their way of life, we can support their culture by improving productivity of their land in a variable climate. – The writer is a Fulbright Scholar, University of Arizona—[email protected]