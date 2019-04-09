Six years into devolution, accountability still a mirage!

Job Manani

The fundamental structure of democratic governance is that citizens get a chance to elect representatives. In Kenya’s case, we elect both National and County representatives since the advent of devolution.

Among the principles of devolution is the opportunity for residents’ participation in planning and budgeting processes. Devolved governance also gives citizens a chance to hold county office bearers accountable. But are our county leaders ready for constructive public engagement in planning and execution of projects? Public accountability remains a mirage six years into devolution.

The Auditor General’s reports have been exposing massive wastage of resources in the counties, while a large chunk of revenue is chanelled to recurrent expenditure, including salaries, foreign and local travel. The little allocated to development is misused, with key projects having stalled.

The devolution conference last month remained silent on the austerity measures that counties should take to deliver the promise of decentralisation.

While much was exhibited during the conference, hard talk on corruption and commitment from the county officials to support the National government in the fight against graft started and ended at the venue. Yet the Auditor General’s report paints a grim picture of financial management at devolved units.

Whenever there is public participation, it has been tailored just to meet the legal requirement as opposed to improving service delivery.

In February, counties held public participation forums to discuss the respective County Fiscal Strategy Paper (CFSP), which creates a roadmap to the development of the fiscal year’s budget estimates. Ideally, the priorities should, as much as possible, reflect the community needs. But that has not been the case.

There is little, if any, facilitation of the public to participate in these fora. To facilitate means going beyond creating space and advertising forum venue and dates. It means enabling the public understand the issues of discussion in good time for them to be able to reflect, consult and objectively contribute towards enriching the process and the county plans.

County planning

Facilitation should include sharing documents that are simple to read and understand. Instead, residents, some of whom are illiterate or semi-literate, are given documents with graphical presentation and expected to contribute to the public participation sessions.

Giving the public information they can’t comprehend and utilise could be a polite way of evading accountability. An arms-length engagement with the public on management of public resources is suspect by itself.

While county governments are to blame for overlooking such an important step, the educated middle-class have a role to play in county planning and budgeting initiatives. Social science research has attributed non-participation to social indicators amongst them, education and income.

Lower levels of education and income have been explained to be the causes of confrontational engagement. While this could be true in the developed world, it seems to be the opposite in Kenya. The Kenyan middle class is detached from governance processes.

The social and economic circumstances shaping the lives of the middle class have broken the bond binding the urban educated with their rural homes, save for the occasional overnight travels to attend a funeral or a weekend travel.

This has detached them from the happenings in county, leaving the local community members at the mercies of the political elite who manipulate them to afford the crazy lifestyles being exhibited. Unfortunately, it’s the same educated middle class that will take to social media to castigate the devolved units when they fail to deliver services but ignore the available opportunities to ask for accountability.

There is need for collaboration amongst the leaders, public and State agencies. Office bearers need to be open to accountability demands and the public ready to ask for it.

The demand and supply levels should balance and most importantly county governments need to embrace public participation at all stages. There is need for targeted civic education on county processes at the lowest community levels and active participation of the urban educated in community affairs. – [email protected]