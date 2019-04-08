Uhuru witnesses swearing-in of Boinnet as Tourism CAS

(PSCU) – Immediate former Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinnet, today took the oath of office as Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) for Tourism and Wildlife at a ceremony witnessed by President Uhuru Kenyatta at State House, Nairobi.

At the ceremony conducted by Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua and attended by Deputy President William Ruto, Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i and Tourism CS Najib Balala among other senior government officials, Mr. Boinnet signed the Leadership and Integrity Code and the Accountability Pledge.

President Kenyatta also witnessed the signing of the Leadership and Integrity Code and the Accountability Pledge by incoming Inspector General of Police Hillary Nzioki Mutyambai who had earlier taken the Oath of Office at the Supreme Court.

The signing of the Leadership and Integrity Code and the Accountability Pledge by state officers is part of the Head of State’s unwavering commitment to entrenching ethos of good governance and integrity at the highest levels of public service. It is also in line with the President’s stand on absolute fidelity to the principles of transparency and accountability.

Congratulating Mr. Boinnet and Mr Mutyambai on their appointment as CAS and Inspector General of Police (IGP) respectively, President Kenyatta said he looked forward to working with them in delivering quality services to Kenyans.

“I am looking forward to working together with you in our mission to deliver services to the people of Kenya,” President Kenyatta said.

President Kenyatta thanked outgoing IGP Boinnet, saying he served his term with diligence and took the National Police Service to a higher level.

“Your commitment to duty made the National Police Service what it is today. I hope you will take that experience to the Ministry of Tourism as well and move it to a new level in our conservation efforts,” President Kenyatta told Mr. Boinnet.

President Kenyatta also commended incoming IG Mutyambai, saying he expects him to use his wide experience and exposure in the security sector to continue the work of ensuring that the lives of Kenyans and their properties are protected.

“No nation can achieve economic and political stability without security. I look forward to working with you to ensure we achieve our social and economic objectives for the people of our nation,” President Kenyatta said.

The Head of State urged the new IGP to work closely with his colleagues and members of the National Police Service Commission in order to deliver on the mandate of the service and in line with its motto of “Utumishi kwa Wote”.

At another function at State House, Nairobi, President Kenyatta received credentials from the incoming Chinese Ambassador to Kenya Wu Peng. Ambassador Wu is also the Permanent Representative of China to the UNEP and the UN-Habitat.