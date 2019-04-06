Activities to keep the young ones edutained during school holidays

Ahyperinflated shopping budget, skyrocketing electricity bill, heightened stress levels as well as unilateral development of the little ones may be what you’re setting yourself up for, if you have no plans for signing kids who are home for the holidays up for something to enhance their growth or just entertain them in an educative way. Four weeks is a lengthy period to keep anyone entertained, much less your harshest critics, and you probably need to seek expert assistance.

Clifford Oluoch, the principal at Premier Academy, recommends ensuring a balance between what is taught at home and what parents allow other people to teach their kids. He advises them to begin from home by giving their children chores and following up on them. “All activities should be moderated to play, skills and study. Give chores and follow up, invite older relatives to teach kitchen etiquette and different cuisines, or even take them somewhere to learn something and keep them busy. Helping children unplug and build friendships is one of the reasons holidays are important,” he says.

Science camp

Psychologists say the social setting as well as personal freedom is a perfect combination for creating an ideal emotional state for information retention, and a science camp is one such place that can help children improve their knowledge in the field. Edulink Educational Centre takes kids from age five to 13, and from 9am to 1.30pm, participants learn about coding and computers. “The program will assist your child develop problem solving skills, collaborative and presentation skills as well as creativity,” says Solomon Nderu, the coordinator of the programme, which costs Sh15,000 and runs for two weeks this April.

Young Engineers Kenya

Children who love science subjects may appreciate what’s offered at Young Engineers Kenya. Aimed at those age four to 15, they run fun programmes themed around STEM (science, technology, engineering and math). Children are guided through lessons using LEGO and K’nex Bricks, and charges are Sh10,500 per week inclusive of snacks and lunch. The daily rate is Sh2,100. Transport can be provided upon request at an extra cost. Little Einsteins is another place where kids who love science, technology, engineering and math can get to engage in fun activities.

Handling money

Money is one of the central areas in life, and it is vital to start training kids early on how to handle it. At Impala club, a group of financial experts teach children how to save, identify a need or want and many other tenets. “I think I’d have a better relationship with money if I was taught about it at a young age. It’s vital for parents to start this early,” says Catherine Mbugua, a financial expert. The program runs for three days this April and it’s Sh3,000.

Yoga

One of the ways through which young ones can learn about their bodies and get fit in a non-competitive environment is yoga. Yoga for kids is not the same as that for adults, as it’s based on exploration through fun and games. Beginning this skill early will assist in laying the foundation for a lifelong practice. In addition, yoga assists children to have increase in focus and also to channel their energy in one direction. A child who regularly practises yoga will be generally healthy, happy and positive.

Acacia Studios has yoga classes for kids from two to eight years this April at Sh1,000 on Saturdays and Sundays. Kids will also be taught self defense, physical fitness and concentration.

Baking and cooking classes

Cakes.co.ke will run baking class for kids this April at Sh6,500, which runs for two weeks. Kids will be taught how bake cookies, cupcakes and various other types of cakes, enhancing their creativity at an early age.

Caroline’s Cupcakes located on Kitisuru Road near Westlands also have regular baking lessons for kids with hands-on sessions and new recipes in every class. Charges are Sh3,500 per child and it includes lunch and a drink.

Art lessons

Give your kids an opportunity to get in touch with their creative side by enrolling them for some art activities.

Nairobi Art Centre runs a workshop every school holiday from 9am to 3.30pm daily, and they have different themes for inspiration, from current exhibitions to new trends in the world of art and even ancient Egypt. The children also get to run around, play and have picnics outside at break times and lunch.

Each day ends with fun games in the garden. Artiv Creative School has a drawing and painting curriculum that runs for 36 sessions, with each session being an hour and a half long for Sh1,200.

Pottery

Nairobi Art Centre also teaches pottery; an introduction to pottery that teaches the basics such as filtration, discerning types of good clay, hand building, throwing, glazing and more. The course is appropriate for anyone over the age of 13, and costs Sh2,000 per class and Sh7,000 for four classes. It runs on Tuesdays 1-3pm, Wednesdays 10-12pm and Saturdays 2-4pm.

Football academy

There are various football academies in the city where young ones can hone their sporty skills, such as Elite Soccer Academy along Lang’ata Road opposite Nairobi Academy. Currently the academy only accepts boys and has over 70 players in five age groups.

Karting

If you are one of those adventurous parents, you can consider introducing your children to the thrills of the racetrack with Go Karting, which is essentially track racing with small rear engine, four-wheeled go-karts. This entertaining sport is for individuals of different ages from 10 years. BladeDoc Riding School (BDRS), through the BDRS kids holiday programme offers children a holiday experience in motorcycle sport. The kids, five to 12 years, are provided with full protective gear, helmets and gloves as well as a minimoto motorbike 50cc.

According to the organisers, the training is not just about riding, but also values of sportsmanship, discipline and character are instilled in the kids. The programme runs for five days every school holiday at PCEA Loresho Community Church from 12.30pm to 4pm. At the end of the programme, participants are awarded certificates and T-shirts. Kids who do well and are interested to proceed further are recruited to the Bladedoc Racing Academy, where they are developed into competitive racers, with instructors and camps from South Africa being part of the academy.

New language

It’s never too early for a child to learn a new language. Research indicates that learning a second language not only boosts problem-solving, critical-thinking, and listening skills, but also improves memory and concentration. Children who are exposed early to other languages display more positive attitudes to the cultures associated with those languages. One can take their kids to learn Germany, for example, at the Goethe Institute or French at Alliance Française.

Dance

Dance lessons is something else to consider, and kids can learn various styles such as salsa, hip-hop, merengue, tango or even cha-cha, especially if they are into performing arts. Dance Factory offers both kids and adult dance classes in afro beat, dancehall, hip hop, salsa, bachata, kizomba, belly dancing, afro house and kuduro. They have holiday programmes on offer as well as both private and group classes.

Swimming

One of the places one can take kids to learn swimming is Swim Right Kenya, which offers lessons depending on age, starting as early as six months to adulthood. Lessons are conducted in a private indoor heated pool with a personalised instructor and they offer a range of programmes to suit different clientele. One has to book a consultation in advance, and charges begin from Sh10,000 to Sh15,000 for 10 sessions. They also allow a ‘swim over’ for children 10 years and above on Fridays from 6.30 pm to 9pm at Sh1,000. There is also The Hillocks Country Club located in Industrial Area on Enterprise Road, where for Sh200, kids can learn how to swim. It’s open every day.

Tennis

Sports keep kids healthy in body, mind and spirit. It also helps ensure they are out of mischief and builds character and life skills. Another sport you can consider introducing your kids to is tennis. At Bumblebee Sports, a child can play competitive tennis and later turn into a professional or get college scholarships through tennis. The programme is aimed at kids between three and 11 years. According to the organisers, the programme was founded based on the need to engage kids in productive activities.

Holiday camp

The aim of holiday camps is for children to learn to be better and also gain practical skills that can assist them in life. For instance, at Rapid Camp Sagana, children will be taught how to kayak and milk a cow among other skills. The package, known as boot camp, is Sh9,000 for three days and three nights this April. “There are families that don’t do all these, so, they will be important skills for children to learn,” says Florence Mbatia, the administrator. Smart Kinder Academy also has a holiday camp starting April 9 at 8 am to April 29 at 3pm. The programme caters for kids aged one to 12 years.