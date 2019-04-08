Wazito miss chance to go top after feisty Shabana draw

Wazito missed an opportunity to take a two-point lead in the National Super League following a 1-1 draw with Shabana at Camp Toyoyo grounds yesterday.

With Nairobi Stima and Ushuru winning on Saturday to stay tied on 52 points, Wazito needed victory to move to 54 points but blew away the chance when they were held in controversial fashion by Shabana in a match that had several stoppages.

Shabana had scored the opening goal in the first half and duly contained their opponents with the attacking trio of Victor Ndinya, David Orem and Kennedy Ayako not able to break Tore Bobe’s backline.

However, controversy ensued when Shabana skipper Wycliffe Nyangechi saw red in the 98th minute, leading to a standoff as Shabana fans forced their way onto the pitch.

That forced huge chunk of additional minutes and it here where Wazito scored, nodding home in the 100th minute, leading to more mayhem.

Earlier, Kisumu Allstars solidified their chase for promotion with a convincing 2-0 win over Kangemi Allstars at the same venue.

First half goals from Seth Oruko and John Pronto were enough for the lakeside team to get into the 50 point bracket as Kangemi failed to get any clear-cut opportunities.

Elsewhere, Nairobi City Stars earned their third win of the season with a 2-1 win over Coast Stima, visiting Bidco United needed Dennis Otieno’s goal to beat hosts Migori Youth while lowly Green Commandoes were forced to a 2-2 tie against seventh-placed Administration Police.