K’Ogalo pay the price for two-day go-slow

James Magayi @Magayijim

Gor Mahia’s fairy-tale run in the CAF Confederation Cup ominously started its anticlimax after they failed to utilise home advantage against Moroccan club RS Berkane.

K’Ogalo got bullied in their erstwhile cauldron of Kasarani Stadium and succumbed to a 2-0 defeat pending the second leg in Morocco next weekend.

The beating was inevitable as Gor players staged a two-day boycott of training prior to the game.

They demanded to be paid winning bonuses from the games played in the last two weeks, neglecting to sharpen for one of the most ambitious teams in the continent. And a steep price they paid for it.

Berkane arrived well drilled and took their height advantage to harrangue K’Ogalo at every opportunity. Their first set piece resulted in a goal. K’Ogalo had just Dennis Oliech and Charles Momanyi matching Berkane in hight and the Moroccan club hugely profited from a free-kick to nod home the opener after 24 minutes.

Boniface Omondi brought down Omar Namsaoui on the left and lanky defender Issoufou Dayo rose highest to power a header past helpless Fredrick Odhiambo in Gor’s goal.

The second goal came in second half after right-back Philemon Otieno gifted the ball to Bakre El Helali to double Berkane’s tally. A harmless cross from the left of Gor’s defence found Otieno around the far post and rather than clearing, defender opted to let it roll behind oblivious of the lurking Helali who gathered and scored easily.

Berkane then employed every trick in the book to frustrate Gor and run down the clock after the second goal but the hosts lacked ideas and were a yard slower than their usual pace.

Zedekiah Otieno was the man patrolling the technical area for with Hassan Oktay banned. His fielding failed and performance brought Gor’s home winning run to a halt and an invader confronted him, crossing the pitch with 10 minutes left to play.

Burundi international Mustafa Francis particularly flopped on the big stage once more and was replaced by Nicholas Kipkirui in the second half. The team, however, had their moments in the game even albeit fruitless.