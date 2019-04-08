Kanbis stay in tune to win NPCA Knockout tourney

Kanbis Sports Club proved whose boss once again as they needed just five runs to beat rivals Swamibapa in the NPCA Knockout final.

The Super Division 50 over match that was held at Sikh Union grounds saw the champions win the toss and select to bat. Kanbis thereby set a score total of 261/9 on the board in their allotted overs with Ramesh Mepani (62 off 72 balls) emerging top scorer for the eventual winners with his contribution including five boundaries in the opening innings.

The right-hand batsman was deadly with his swingers but was unlucky in the latter stages of the contest when he was run out by the live wire Swami fast bowler Mitesh Sanghani.

Calculated delivery

Sanghani, who picked four wickets, was assisted in that department by James Ngoche who was responsible for dismissing opener Jayant Mepani (59 off 112 balls) with a calculated delivery which he duly caught in style with Mepani hitting the meek ball in Ngoche’s direction.

On resumption, Swami, who had a target of 262 to win it, just fell short to put together an impressive score of 256/7 in their allotted overs.

Naman Patel (88 off 115 balls) had a game-high contribution from the crease with his seven boundaries catching the eye. Mitesh Sanghani (45 off 31 balls) put his all round display in check as he batted all through from the sixth position in the order.

However, the razor-hot Patel was dismissed in the 37th over following a thumping delivery by Nischay Kerai which was caught by Satish Hirani after a miscalculated hit.