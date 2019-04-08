Leopards, Bandari continue fine run as Sofapaka recover to pile pressure on Gor

James Magayi and Harrison Kivisu @PeopleSports11

Winger Brian Marita handed AFC Leopards their seventh league victory of the season as Ingwe beat inconsistent soldiers Ulinzi Stars 1-0 at Afraha Stadium yesterday.

Rwandan tactician Andre Casa Mbungo masterminded the triumph that sent Leopards to the top-10 of the SportPesa Premier League table for the first time this season. After a dour, goalless draw in the first half, Marita took no time after restart as he struck just four minutes into the second half to send Leopards in front.

Elsewhere, title chasers Bandari and Sofapaka won to cut Gor Mahia’s lead to four points. Ugandan Umaru Kasumba scored in each half as Sofapaka emerged 2-0 victors over Zoo in Kericho.

The soft-spoken striker put Batoto Ba Mungu ahead in the 28th minute with a sublime header against the run of play as the hosts had dictated play up until then. He then doubled Sofapaka’s lead in the 57th minute from the spot after a Zoo player handled in the box and the two-goal cushion heaved off the pressure from Sofapaka players.

In Mombasa, Abdalla Hassan came off the bench to steer Bandari to a 1-0 victory over Kariobangi Sharks at the Mbaraki Sports ground.

Abdalla broke the deadlock in the 70th minute when he sharply converted a cross from winger Benjamin Mosha who had dribbled past four Sharks defenders.Bandari coach Bernard Mwalala had brought on Abdalla for Darius Msagha after a dull first half and his decision paid handsome dividends.

It is the second straight win for Bandari who have now garnered 39 points to sit in third position on the log.

“It’s important to secure three points at home. Fred Nkata has returned from injury and hopes are high that we will have a good league finish,” said Mwalala.

Huge score

Meanwhile, bottom-placed Mount Kenya United were at the end of another huge score line as they fell 6-1 to visiting Nzoia Sugar at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos.

Mount Kenya players rescinded a decision to boycott the fixture to protest unpaid salaries running into months and the decision to play did not go well either as Nzoia ran rings around them with three goals in each half.

At Kakamega’s Bukhungu Stadium, Allan Wanga had the uncanny luck of scoring three minutes into both halves as Kakamega Homeboyz whipped a stubborn Chemelil Sugar 2-0 while Sony Sugar overcame an early upset to beat Posta Rangers 2-1.