Shujaa focus on Singapore after Hong Kong flop

Sevens national team Shujaa shift their focus to the eighth round of the HSBC World series in Singapore after losing 21-12 to Japan in the Hong Kong Sevens Challenge Trophy semi-finals at the Hong Kong stadium yesterday.

The seventh-in-a row challenge trophy appearance for Shujaa marked mixed results for Kenya after losing all matches on Friday and Saturday to beat Canada on Day Three.

The knockout stages came as a reprieve for Kenya, opening their Challenge Trophy campaign with a 19-0 win over Canada in the cup quarters to set up their third meeting with Japan this season.

Sitting a place and four points below Kenya going into the leg, Japan shocked Kenya to extend their streak to three consecutive wins against Shujaa this year to guarantee them seven points collection before the finals.

Minimised contact

Japan raised the tempo of the game and minimised contact against a strong and physical Shujaa to open the scores with a converted try in the third minute but a wrong decision to scrum against Kenyan forward trio of Andrew Amonde, Bush Mwale and Dan Sikuta awarded Shujaa scrum-half Augustine Lugonzo with a steal which culminated to Kenya’s first try in the last minute of the first half to reduce scored to 5-7.

Japan returned to extend their lead and seal the win with two more converted tries as Kenya managed a converted try in the 12th minute scored by Vincent Onyala in between Japan’s tries.

In the earlier quarter-finals clash against Canada, Kenya scored three tries and converted twice in the all-seniors show for a 19-0 win.

Shujaa skipper Jeff Oluoch opened the scores with a try after two minutes of play with former captain and fly-half Eden Agero converting for a 7-0 lead.

Former captain and forward Andrew Amonde then furthered the lead with his try converted by Eden Agero. Agero would then boost his contribution to nine points in that match to seal their first win with an own unconverted try to take the scores to 19-0.

Hong Kong run saw Shujaa yet again fail to make a cup quarter-finals appearance despite the return of six senior players whose contribution in the team bore positives head coach Paul Murunga will be looking on perfecting ahead Singapore Sevens this weekend.

Shujaa kicked off their campaign with a 22-5 pool C loss to Fiji on Friday and two more pool losses to New Zealand (36-0) and Australia (28-14) on Saturday signed their challenge trophy fate.

Shujaa results in Hong Kong

Pool C

Kenya 5-22 Fiji

Kenya 0-36 New Zealand

Kenya 12-28 Australia

Challenge trophy

Kenya 19-0 Canada (quarters)

Kenya 12-21 Japan (semis)

The first batch of qualifiers were ascertained at Sigona Golf Club during the first round of the series which didn’t feature professional players.

Qualifications rounds

Each of the five legs of the series are being used as qualification rounds for amateurs who will play at at the Karen Masters Pro-Am.

Six qualifiers will be selected from each leg where. Thirty amateurs participating in the prestigious Karen Masters ProAm, which will be held at the Karen Country Club. The third round of the Road to the Masters heads to Thika Sports Club next month.

KCB KAREN MASTERS PRO AM QUALIFIERS FROM NYALI

Overall winner: Joyce Masai

Men’s winner: Joseph Oluoch

Guest Winner: Fred Wagura (Golf Park)

Wildcard: Abubakar Bajaber (picked from a lucky dip of cards)

Junior winner: Andrew Wahome (13 years)

Staff Winner: Ibrahim Lande (KCB Bank Platinum Relations Manager)

