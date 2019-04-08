Kenyan third-tier runner Kipserem lowers time in Rotterdam

Kenyan Marius Kipserem clocked a time of 2:04:10 to win the 39th Rotterdam Marathon. In so doing, the 30-year-old set a course record breaking the previous record set 10 years ago by compatriot Duncan Kibet by 17 seconds.

Kipserem, alongside training mate Emmanuel Saina, Abdi Negeeye from the Netherlands and Kaan Kigen, broke from the leading park after the 30km mark and later opened a gap that saw him drop Saina in the 37km mark for the win.

This is the second victory for Kipserem having won in 2016 in 2:06:11. It was also a huge improvement from last year’s fifth-place finish. The 2016 time was considered his Personal Best (PB) until yesterday when he slashed that by more than two minutes for the new PB.

He won the Abu Dhabi Marathon in December in a time of 2:04:04, but his time could not be counted as an official PB because it was later found that the course was slightly short.

Kenyan born Turk Kaan Özbilen, finished second in 2.05:28 as Emmanuel Saina took the final podium position after clocking 2.05:43. Dutchman Abdi Nageeye who stuck with the favorites for a long time, but had to let the leading group go after more than 30 remained strong to smash the Dutch record after finishing fourth in 2:06:16, it was exactly 2 minutes faster than the old record.

Podium finishes

In the women’s race, Ethiopian Ashete Bekere beat Kenya’s Stella Barsosio to the title as she clocked 2:22:55 while the Kenyan came in second in 2:23:34. Kenyan-born American runner Aliphine Tuliamuk completed the podium finishes in a time of 2:26:48.

Meanwhile, Nancy Kiprop cut the tape in 2:22:12 at the 36th Vienna City Marathon to break the women’s course record by over one and a half minutes and make it a hat-trick of titles at the Austrian capital.

Kiprop led a Kenyan clean sweep of the podium with all three women setting personal bests. Angela Tanui was runner-up in 2:25:37 and Maurine Chepkemoi third in 2:26:16.

Prior to the race, the 39 year old winner had set her sight on a hitting three birds with one stone in setting a PB, The previous one standing at 2:22:46, breaking the course record and winning the race for the third time. She hit her targets with her 2:22:12 time.

In the men’s race Kenyan Vincent Kipchumba won with a personal best of 2:06:56, improving his lifetime best by almost four minutes.

Kipchumba surged away in the closing stages from Switzerland’s Tadesse Abraham who finished second with 2:07:24. Uganda’s Solomon Mutai took third with 2:08:25, improving his best by just over one minute.