Former KBF league champions suffer first loss in this year’s competition

Thunder ended Ulinzi Warriors’ good run in the Kenya Basketball Federation (KBF) men’s league matches as they beat the soldiers 68-55 for the latter’s first loss this season on Saturday.

Yesterday, the soldiers had a chance to redeem themselves as they left it late to win 55-50 in extra time against United States International University (USIU) after a 43-43 tie in regular time.

The previous day, Thunder started off strong taking a 13-2 lead in the first six minutes of the match forcing coach William Balozi to summon his charges for a time that bore little fruits as they managed a 15-4 score eight minutes into the quarter.

Balozi then introduced three-point specialist Hussein Yoyo who made back-to-back scores to take the soldiers’ score to 10 against Thunder’s 21at the end of the first quarter.

The 11-point difference was, however, a gap Warriors would struggle in vain to recover from, the closest they came being four baskets away from levelling matters.

The two sides settled for a 17 all score in the second quarter for Thunder to head to the breather with the massive 11-point lead.

The third quarter was closely contested but went Warriors’ way at 14-13. Thunder made a comeback to win the final quarter 17-14 for the final 68-55 score and a 13 point win. Griffins Ligare sank 15 points for the winner with Ancette Wafula adding 13 for the side. James Mwangi was the only player to hit double digits for Warriors at a lowly 11.

Key players

“Our starting lineup won the match for us. It caught Warriors off guard and the gap at the end made sure we are safe. I rested some of my key players in the second and third quarter so as to have the finishing power.

Thankfully, the depth in my squad gives me that freedom to rotate my players on the court,” said coach Sadat Gaya adding that in the absence of injuries, he is confident of reaching the finals this season.

His opposite number, Balozi, was graceful in defeat saying that nothing worked for his charges in the Saturday match. “Thunder beat us with second shots. We missed layups, gave them easy turnovers and did not rebound well. Our passes were not perfect. Losing is part of the game and thankfully, it came early thus giving us a chance to regroup and fight for the top spot,” he said.

In other matches Equity Bank picked two wins against Embakasi Youth (EMYBA) and Umoja in 71-64 and 58-44 out