Kakamega out to reclaim national diadem during school games

Former East Africa rugby 15s champions Kakamega School seek to reclaim the national title when Kenya national secondary school Sports Association Term One games kick off in Mombasa tomorrow.

The seven-time national champions lost to Upper Hill in rugby finals in 2018 and this year, the also 2016 East Africa regional champions will be going for nothing short of glory.

Kakamega are in Group B against Coast side Galana, Kabianga of Rift Valley and Kangaru from Eastern.

This year a new champion will be crowned in the rugby competitions after last year’s champions Upper Hill were eliminated by Dagoreti School to surrender their 2018 title.

In basketball girls Kaya Tiwi from coast will be counting on regional advantage to clinch the national trophy although they expect stiff competition from Central region champions Limuru Girls that have huge dreams to qualify for East African games.

Litmus test

In handball boys’ category, defending champions St Lukes Kimilili will face a litmus test when they face debutants Mbooni Boys from Eastern in Group B match to be played at the Shimo la Tewa grounds.

Kimilili who boast of 10 national titles and two East African trophies will descend against their former coach Gerald Juma who shifted to Mbooni and has already gifted the Eastern champions their national debut.

Kimilili who have a new coach Wekesa Wagwa will not give anything into chance as they enjoy services of the 2018 MVP Dancan Kimutai who is determined to steer his charges into the 2019 glory.

In hockey girls, Coast representatives St Johns Kaloleni will be seeking redemption to win the national title they won in 2014.In 2016 the team made it to Nationals but they performed poorly.

St John’s, Kaloleni are in Pool A alongside Eastern representatives’ Josephs, Kibwezi, Nyamira Girls of Nyanza and St Mary’s of Rift Valley.

“We last featured in nationals in 2016 but we did not make it to second round but this year our focus is to grab the 2019 tittle.We want to take advantage of the climate and advantage of our coastal supporters,”said Austin Otieno, Kaloleni coach.