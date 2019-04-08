Mombasa Assembly team gives Joho minister clean bill of health.

Embattled Mombasa Transport and Infrastructure executive Tawfiq Balala (pictured) has been reinstated after a committee formed by the County Assembly to probe his impeachment found all accusations against him “untrue”.

The special committee composed of MCAs Faith Boniface (Kipevu), Athman Mwamiri (Likoni), Ali Omar Shariff (Tononoka), Fadhili Mwalimu (Port Reitz) and Milka Moraa ( Nominated) said Balala has not done anything wrong.

“Having found the allegations levelled against him in the impeachment motion unsubstantiated, now, therefore, pursuant to Section 40(5) of the County Governments Act, 2012, the Select Committee recommends that no further proceedings should be taken,” stated the report.

MCAs impeached Balala over incompetency and failing to honour Assembly summons to answer questions on how his docket had used more than Sh3 billion set aside for development projects in the county. The impeachment motion was tabled by Jomvu Kuu MCA Athman Shebe.

Speaking after reinstatement, Balala maintained he is innocent, saying his impeachment was fueled by some people who are jealous about his development record.