What prospects for Nyanza in post Handshake era?

There are indications the Handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga has planted seeds not just for political dividends but also flung open, possibilities for strategic economic options for the Opposition chief’s Nyanza backyard.

Widely ingrained in the community psyche over decades, rightly or wrongly, has been the factor of willful marginalisation for political reasons stretching back to the late 1960s when their late fathers President Jomo Kenyatta and his restive vice president Jaramogi Oginga Odinga fell out tempestuously.

The divorce unleashed trauma of isolation, exposing the community to decades of manipulation and pawns of political leverage, synonymous with negative statistics and saddled by economic disadvantage.

It’s against this backdrop that the March 9, 2018 Handshake is seen as ushering in new dawn, new possibilities and restructuring for more inclusive politics and economic equity. Indeed, in general infrastructure, the dividends are evident. If Kicomi is revived and with Kenya Breweries Kisumu plant on the verge of being revved up, a huge statement of intent will have been made considering the value chain.

But while Kenya’s economy is not exactly stricken, it is nonetheless struggling, reeling under a debt burden and dwindling purchasing power. Adding to this mix is escalating unemployment.

Except for the tiny top earners, majority of Kenyans are barely making do. With agriculture, Kenya’s economic anchor underperforming and mismanaged, the season of discontent from coffee, tea, flowers, sugarcane and livestock farmers and fishermen is with us and the gloom is not overstated.

Listening to a BBC reporter interview a Lake Victoria fishermen last Wednesday, the tone of deepening despair stood out. Whereas extraneous factors can exclusively determine the fate of coffee and tea farmers, the fisherman has potential for flexibility.

What hope then for the Lake Victoria fisherman in the post Handshake economic prospectus? Because the sub-sector directly employs 500,000 people and supports another two million directly according to Kenya Marine and Fisheries Research Institute, this easily is the region’s economic lifeline.

Integrity deficits

With goodwill visits to the region by the President already acting like lighthouse, the national government appear set to join in the trenches to catalyse rolling back economic disadvantages. However, charity begins at home and the County governments of Kisumu, Siaya, Homa Bay and Migori are the undisputable primary duty bearers.

Unfortunately, there is not enough emerging from these counties in terms of policies, facilitation and strategic prioritisation to bail out the fishermen, the theme of the BBC interview.

But something else is equally distressing. According to the most recent Auditor General’s report, the harsh searchlights are on counties for all the wrong reasons. The governors, counties staff and MCAs suffer integrity deficits that are expected to prompt investigative agencies to determine who is behind wastage, mismanagement and plunder — activities which are antithetical to the key goal of counties being transformative.

It is against this backdrop of pessimism but potential hope that the potential in the Blue Economy and must be considered. And its here that county governments are yet to rise to the occasion to exploit the primary resources the lake offers.

It is common knowledge that the industry has underperformed despite the huge potential to significantly contribute to food security, national economy through job creation and foreign exchange earnings. Kenya’s inland and marine fishing activities continue to be confined to peasant economy, lacking comprehensive and enabling policy, security, adequate investment and infrastructural support and compounding the problem is declining catch.

Plans for formation of Kenya Fisheries Development Authority has been too long in coming though this is a national government function. The establishment of the authority whose aim is to boost the fortunes of the subsector should be fast tracked.

The reduction in income being cited from the same catch by fishermen spell doom to the peasants at a time when the cost of living is high and is accentuating poverty, unemployment with their attendant anti-social under currents. To compound their misfortunes, the price crisis comes amid decline in fish catch, itself the result of a poorly regulated sub-sector, over-fishing and deteriorating environment brought about by rampant pollution.

Cheaper imports

Fishermen cannot wait for resolution to the standoff over Migingo as recently agreed by President Uhuru and Ugandan leader Yoweri Museveni. A solution to the contested tiny island characterised by bullying and harassment by confiscating fishing gear, imposing arbitrary fines on Kenyan fishermen by Ugandan security must be expeditiously reached.

The subsector deserves urgent attention through establishment of an enabling environment. Fishermen should no longer be left to their devices and to go about their ways as their grandfathers before them did.

Circumstances where fishermen are forced to dispose of their dwindling catch to middlemen just to get them out of the way must be changed. There should be escalated investment in storage facilities, fish processing so value addition is guaranteed and earnings improved as a result. Clearly, the county governments can spearhead this.

The national government has done well in power penetration so fishermen should be encouraged to find solution to refrigeration challenges. The current practice where fish is stored in ice chests to be sold to processing firms is not cost-effective.

What is more, fishermen must also be educated on the need to ensure sustainable resource exploitation. Those in the industry must understand that no natural resource is infinite, thus measures of regulation should not be seen as interference.

Fishermen are also alarmed by relatively cheaper imports from China, which they say has muddied marketing to the disadvantage of local fishermen.

There is a no doubt that with all the stakeholders, the proposed Fisheries Development Authority, the Kenya Fish Processors and Exporters Association pulling together, advantage can be taken of the elevated status of Kisumu International Airport to export fish directly.

But another huge barrier comes in the form of the invasive weed called hyacinth that continues to choke large swathes of Lake Victoria. Hyacinth has significantly curtailed fishing and with it radically cut back earnings. This is where the national government must step in. Raila was on the ground not long ago to roll out its mechanical removal but the green carpet still spreads out relentlessly.