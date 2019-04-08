Police oversight body to recruit 150 officers to boost capacity

Kinyuru Munuhe @kinyurumunuhe

An internal police oversight body, the Internal Affairs Unit (IAU), is recruiting 150 police officers to boost capacity and strengthen operations.

In a confidential circular addressed to all National Police Service regional commanders, commandant General Service Unit, commandant National Police Service College Kiganjo campus and National Police Service Senior Staff College-Loresho campus, all line commanders are required to advise officers to apply before April 27 deadline.

IAU director Charlton Muriithi said those eligible must submit handwritten applications and attach resume and all other relevant documents.

“Shortlisted candidates will accordingly undergo interview and vetting by the National Police Service Commission. All applicants should be computer literate. Canvassing will lead to disqualification. Please note that some officers will be deployed to the regions once IAU services are devolved,” the circular reads in part.

The unit is seeking to recruit investigators; data analysts, researchers and customer care officers to handle complaints, legal officers, switchboard operators and drivers.

Others include communication officers who will also handle social media accounts, CCTV monitoring officers and counseling psychologists.