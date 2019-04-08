Mbogo to face DCI over tax compliance

Kinyuru Munuhe @kinyurumunuhe

Controversial City politician Steve Mbogo is on the police radar over alleged links to tax evasion in a car importation racket days after detectives seized his Range Rover.

Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti said Mbogo fraudulently obtained number plates belonging to a Toyota Probox.

“Detectives have today recovered a Range Rover from Steve Mbogo for the offence of evading duty and fraudulently obtaining number plates. Upon carrying out preliminary investigations, the vehicle number plates were fraudulently acquired,” Kinoti said.

The controversial City politician operates a motor vehicle business.

Sleuths attached to Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) said they are working to dismantle a cross-border tax evasion syndicate where imported vehicles are disguised as other household items, thus denying government revenue amounting to millions of money.

Two other vehicles, a Range Rover and Mercedes Benz were recovered last month in Nairobi, and number plates KCR 985U and KCR 196P found in the boot of the Mercedes.

Last year, Mbogo and two others were charged before a Nairobi court with defrauding a businessman Sh100 million pretending they would sell him 56kg of gold. The case was later dismissed.