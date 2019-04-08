MPs vow to take action against corrupt leaders

Seth Mwaniki @MwanikiM

Members of Parliament are warning that they will take action if those involved in corruption will not be arrested and prosecuted immediately.

Sixteen MPs drawn from both Jubilee and Nasa vowed to take it upon themselves to fight corruption if relevant government agencies fail to act appropriately and immediately.

The lawmakers who spoke yesterday during a church service at ACK St Peter’s Cathedral in Nyeri, said they are expecting arrests and prosecution of senior government officials starting this week.

“We are calling upon the DCI and DPP to act swiftly on corruption failure to which we shall ask members of the public to do it on their behalf by end of next week,” said Tiaty MP William Kamket.

The MPs were responding to President Uhuru Kenyatta’s remarks during the State of the Nation Address in which he said law must be followed in the war against corruption and that no one shall be vilified without concrete incriminating evidence as per the law.

But Kamket said they will not allow corrupt persons to continue hiding behind the law, saying those who are not corrupt are putting them on notice since they also did not follow the law when stealing.

Nominated MP Maina Kamanda also said some Jubilee politicians are shamelessly walking side by side with leaders mentioned in corruption instead of standing tall to fight theft of public resources.

“We know them and we are very sure they are doing this for the sake of their stomachs. But we also want them to tell us how long they are going to do this because this is hurting millions of Kenyans who are jobless and desperate,”Kamanda said.

Cherangany MP Joshua Kutuny supported immediate arrest and prosecution of senior government officials, saying this will scare others with intent to steal from the public. “The ball is in Kinoti’s and Haji’s court and we want to see action being taken starting next week,” he said.

Meanwhile, the MPs also called for the support of the ongoing Huduma number registration exercise, saying the intentions are good and should not be opposed.

Other MPs present during the service were Ngunjiri Wambugu (Nyeri Town), Peter Mwathi (Limuru), Tindi Mwale (Butere), Muturi Kigano (Kangema), Wangari Mwaniki (Kigumo), Mercy Gakuya (Kasarani), TJ Kajwang, (Ruaraka), Paul Koinange (Kiambaa), Gathoni Muchomba (Kiambu Women Rep) and Samuel Arama (Nakuru West).