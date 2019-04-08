Probe graft at City Hall, Sonko tells agencies

Kinyuru Munuhe @kinyurumunuhe

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has invited the Director of Criminal Investigations and the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) to probe alleged runaway corruption in his administration.

Speaking yesterday during the commemoration of World’s Good Deeds Day at City Hall, the governor singled out his office, the Health department, the cash office, rates department and accounts as the most corrupt. Sonko claimed medical drugs are smuggled from hospitals and sold to private hospitals.

Garbage contracts

“Even if I am found to be corrupt, action should be taken against me. I am not above the law. EACC and DCI officers are welcome to my office. Corruption at the City county is rampant,” he said.

Insiders told People Daily that garbage collection contracts are the main conduits for embezzlement of funds. Last month, the County Assembly questioned Sh524 million payout to 14 private garbage collectors.

At the same time, Sonko has ordered the release of all patients held at Nairobi County hospitals who have been detained because of unpaid bills.

He directed the Health CEC Mohammed Dagane to ensure all patients who are unable to settle medical bills in county hospitals are released unconditionally.

“I am directing my CECs of Health and Finance to devise ways of covering the costs of patients held at our medical facilities due to lack of fees.

I am ordering the immediate and non-conditional discharge of patients at Mbagathi and Mama Lucy hospitals. The outstanding debt for all of them is just over Sh1 million,” he said.