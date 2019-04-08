Ruto ‘friends’ call for end of Handshake

Noah Cheploen and Irene Githinji @PeopleDailyKe

A group calling itself “Friends of William Samoei Ruto” has challenged Opposition leader Raila Odinga to abandon his unity deal with President Uhuru Kenyatta, saying the former Prime Minister has nothing new to offer Kenyans.

Addressing the press in Nakuru yesterday, the group said the outcome of last Friday’s by-elections in Ugenya and Embakasi South constituencies proved them right.

In the Ugenya contest, ODM candidate Chris Karan was beaten by former MP David Ochieng, who vied on the Movement for Democracy ticket, while Wiper’s Julius Mawathe walloped ODM’s Irshad Sumra in Embakasi South.

Although Jubilee did not field candidates in the two races “in the spirit of the Handshake”, Ruto hosted Mawathe and his supporters at his office a few days before campaigns kicked off and gave him his blessings.

Hustler nation

Ochieng, who has been linked to Ruto, and ODM bigwigs led by Siaya Senator James Orengo and his Kakamega counterpart Cleophas Malala said as much while campaigning for Karan in Ugenya.

In a tweet congratulating Ochieng and Mawathe, Ruto said the “Hustler Nation” had spoken loudly by rejecting ODM candidates.

Yesterday, the ‘Friends of Ruto’ told Raila to read the writing on the wall. “What happened in Ugenya and Embakasi is a sign of things to come and shows where the presidency is headed,” said Sande Oyolo, the National Coordinator of the group chaired by Alex Kiprop.

Oyolo dismissed Orengo’s threat to impeach Ruto saying such a move would fail. “They themselves have been impeached in Ugenya and Embakasi, so what are they telling us?” he asked.

Just friends

Asked why they were campaigning yet the presidential election is still more than three years away, Sande replied: “We are not campaigning. We are just friends of Ruto and nothing stops us from making friendship with other Kenyans.”

Kabazi MCA Peter Mbae, who is also the group’s Nakuru County co-ordinator, said the group will hold its next meeting in Nyeri before the official launch in June.

“We already have a national office and county coordinators. We will now move to sub-counties as we expand our next work,” Mbae said.

Interestingly, the group has chosen yellow colours, reminiscent of the United Republican Party (URP) which merged with The National Alliance (TNA) to form Jubilee Party ahead of the 2017 elections.

Elsewhere, the Deputy President said he will not stop donating towards church projects.

“Mimi ni mtu amebarikiwa (I am blessed) I was a chicken vendor once but today I am the Deputy President. I have every reason to thank God…God’s grace has enabled me to get where I am,” Ruto said when he attended a Sunday service at PCEA Nairobi West, yesterday.

Opposition trap

The DP also urged political leaders from across the political divide to join the government in implementing development projects instead of engaging in empty rhetoric.

Ruto also warned Jubilee leaders against falling into what he termed as a failure trap set up by the Opposition.

“They do not have a development track record. They do not have an agenda for this country. They are disintegrated and their interests are selfish,” he said.

He accused the Opposition of frustrating the government’s development plans.

The DP said the government will set up a credit guarantee scheme to assist small businesses to access credit.

“We know the importance of this sector. It is the business of the government to ensure that ventures that generate employment and income for the people grow,” said Ruto.

He was accompanied by Agriculture Cabinet secretary Mwangi Kiunjuri and MPs Nixon Korir (Lang’ata), George Theuri (Embakasi West), Charles Njagua Kanyi (Starehe) and Bernard Shinali (Ikolomani).

The MPs pledged to work with the government in addressing the needs of the people.