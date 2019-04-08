Maraga set to swear in police boss Mutyambai

Kinyuru Munuhe @Kinyurumunuhe

Hillary Mutyambai is today expected to take two oaths of office as the Inspector General of Police and as a commissioner of the National Police Service Commission (NPSC). Chief Justice David Maraga will swear him in at the Supreme Court.

Through a special Gazette Notice published yesterday, President Uhuru Kenyatta appointed Mutyambai as the IG with immediate effect after he was cleared for the post by both Houses of Parliament.

New duties

“In exercise of the powers conferred on me by Article 245 (2) (a) of the Constitution of Kenya, 2010, as read together with section 12 (8) of the National Police Service Act, 2011, I, Uhuru Kenyatta, President of the Republic of Kenya and Commander-in-Chief of the Kenya Defence Forces, appoint—Hillary Nzioka Mutyambai to be the Inspector General of Police with immediate effect,” the notice read in part.

The Joint National Assembly and Senate Committee on Security recommended that Parliament approves the nomination and subsequent appointment of Mutyambai.

After the swearing in, the IG will head to Jogoo House to take over office from his predecessor Joseph Boinnet, who will take up his new duties as the Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) in the Ministry of Tourism and Wildlife.

Mutyambai, 55, has been serving as the Deputy Director, Counter Terrorism at the National Intelligence Service (NIS).

He has special training on counter-terrorism and advanced security from the US and Operational Management learned in the United Kingdom and Policing, Intelligence and Counter Terrorism from Israel.