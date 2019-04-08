Kakamega mum of quintuplets dies at Eldoret hospital

Winstone Chiseremi @Wchiseremi

A Kakamega woman who gave birth to quintuplets last month died yesterday at Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital (MTRH), Eldoret. Evelyn Namukhula, 28, died after suffering what the hospital’s management said was breathing complications.

Chief Executive Officer Wilson Aruasa said she complained of chest pains and persistent headache on Saturday night and doctors put her on antibiotics and conducted a blood clot test.

Aruasa said she died just before she was transferred to the Intensive Care Unit for specialised treatment.

“She suffered breathing complications and unfortunately passed away in the afternoon while medics were making arrangements to transfer her to the ICU,” he said. Namukhula sprung to the limelight after the birth of the five babies.

The death was another blow to her family, coming just days after Namukhula lost two of the five babies last week. The two boys died at the ICU after suffering complications.

The body of the deceased, who hailed from Sisokhe village, Navakholo constituency, has been transferred to MTRH mortuary.

Specialised treatment

Aruasa said the remaining babies are undergoing specialised medication at the new born unit. “There is no cause for worry for the remaining three girls as they are responding well to treatment at the hospital’s new born unit,” he assured.

Namukhula and her quintuplets, who were born through a Caesarean section operation at Kakamega Referral Hospital, were transferred to MTRH for specialised treatment after one baby developed breathing complications.

Medics said the babies, who were born 10 weeks before term were underweight, with one weighing under one kilogram while the heaviest weighed 1.4kg.