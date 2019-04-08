Weak law enforcement derailing war on GBV

Irene Githinji @gitshee

A new research by the Girls Advocacy Alliance (GAA) has shown that weak law enforcement mechanisms have paved way for the perpetuation of Gender-Based Violence (GBV) both at the workplace and at homes.

Similarly, inadequate resources for implementation of gender polices and laws, and lack of awareness and advocacy has not made the situation any easier.

A statement from GAA stated that GBV is still prevalent in Kenya and most of the available mechanisms have not been effective in dealing with the vice.

“GBV at workplace manifests in the form of sexual harassment. Outside the workplace private sector are mostly silent on negative cultural practices such as Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) that violate human rights for girls and young women, and limits their access to education, and economic opportunities,” GAA stated.

Vulnerable girls

It is against this backdrop that a GAA research was undertaken between September-December last year, to establish the role of the formal and informal private sectors in addressing GBV and Economic Exclusion (EE) for vulnerable girls and young women in Kenya. Findings of the report will be released in Nairobi on Wednesday.