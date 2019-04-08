Researchers discover Ebola virus in bats

A group of researchers from Maasai Mara University, University of Nairobi and University of Helsinki have discovered an ebola virus in a species of bats.

The scientists who found the virus in Angolan free-tailed bat (Mops condylurus) in Taita Hills have, however, said it is not lethal like the one that killed hundreds in West Africa between 2013 and 2016,

According to a member of the research team, Paul Webala from Maasai Mara University, there was no evidence the Bombali virus infects human beings. He said screening patients reporting to clinics in the Taita Hills and who have had contact with bats indicated that no signs of the virus infection.

In a statement, Dr Webala, who is also the current chairman of Bat Conservation Africa (BCA), said vigilance and ongoing monitoring were important to understand the viral infection and the risks the virus may pose to human.

“Bats can indeed transmit deadly diseases such as rabies to humans, though transmission is exceedingly rare and easily avoided,” he said.