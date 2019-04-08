Alarm as anthrax kills 10 buffaloes in Nakuru

Noah Cheploen @cheploennoah

Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) has raised the alarm over the outbreak of anthrax which has already claimed the lives of more than 10 buffaloes at the Lake Nakuru National Park.

Yesterday, Central Rift KWS Assistant Director Aggrey Maumo told the press that the first cases were reported on March 29 and that samples collected from the carcasses tested positive for the deadly disease.

Describing the disease as extremely dangerous to both humans and animals, Maumo said KWS sprang into action immediately the first incident was reported saying the tests were conducted at the Regional Veterinary Laboratory in Nakuru.

People infected

At the same time, 22 people from Tegat village in Molo were admitted at Nyayo Hospital in Elburgon over the weekend after they reportedly contracted anthrax after taking milk from a sick cow. Twelve were discharged while 10 others are still admitted at the facility.

Maumo said a team headed by KWS Head Vet David Ndeereh and comprising 15 specialists were already at the park conducting investigations and other preventive measures to ensure that the disease is contained.

“We have an outbreak of Anthrax and as you know this is a very infectious disease, what we have done so far is to monitor all animals in the park, especially buffaloes which are very vulnerable,” Maumo said.

Consequently, KWS has launched vaccination exercise to ensure all the animals in the park—particularly the buffaloes and rhinos—are protected from the disease.

Despite the outbreak, Maumo said that park was safe for visitors saying normal operations were going on. There are about 5,000 buffaloes in the park and 90 rhinos; 14 white rhinos and 66 black ones.

“Any carcass we find has to be subjected to laboratory analysis. We also ensure carcasses are disposed of immediately through burying and other chemical procedures,” he said.