Equip NTSA to regulate industry, urges body

Mercy Mwai @wangumarci

The National Crime Research Centre (NCRC) wants the mandate of National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) expanded to enable it to regulate the boda boda sector.

In a report tabled in the National Assembly last week, the centre wants NTSA to take charge of the industry to address boda boda-related security challenges, accidents and impunity across the country.

NCRC wants NTSA to work with the police and county governments to weed out rogue and criminal riders from the industry.

The centre also wants NTSA to collaborate with the County Transport Safety committees to designate specific zones for boda boda operation in counties.

It also seeks establishment of a database of all the operators in the country through mandatory registration, refresher training and testing.

In the report signed by its director Gerald Wandera, NCRC has also proposed registration, regulations, monitoring and governing of the industry, be done through a legislative framework.

NCRC also wants riders to acquire licences, certificate of good conduct, among others, before operating on Kenyan roads.

“The entry point could be partnering with existing boda boda associations and saccos,” states the report. The group also wants police to upscale patrols and enforce public safety regulations.