Boda boda sector disaster in waiting, report shows

Mercy Mwai @wangumarci

A damning new report has laid bare the criminal activities of the boda boda riders, terming the trend a disaster in waiting.

The National Crime Research Centre (NCRC) says boda boda riders have become part of a new wave of street crime in urban and rural areas and take part in both petty and major violent crimes such as murder, smuggling contraband and illegal goods, rape as well as drug trafficking.

NCRC, a government agency, indicates that the riders are not only being used to perpetuate crime but are also used to provide getaways for criminals from crime scenes.

Reduce crimes

NCRC recommends urgent measures to regulate the sector and close monitoring of operators to contain their surging criminal activities.

In a report tabled in the National Assembly last week, the centre wants NTSA to address boda boda-related security challenges, accidents and impunity as well as reduce the number of crimes attributed to the sector.

NCRC wants NTSA to work with the police and county governments to weed out rogue and criminal riders from the industry.

The report says: “Conventional crimes, emerging and new trends involving motorcycles have increased in the recent past in Kenya. An increasing number of criminals use boda bodas to access and escape from crime scenes.”

The survey was done in 24 counties: Bungoma, Busia, Garrisa, Homa Bay, Kajiado, Kiambu, Kilifi, Kisumu, Kwale, Lamu, Mandera, Marsabit, Migori, Mombasa, Nairobi, Narok, Siaya, Taita Taveta, Tana River, Tharaka Nithi, Trans Nzoia, Turkana, Wajir and West Pokot.

It revealed lack of proper policing, regulations and close monitoring has led to wanton recklessness, impunity, violence and siege mentality of boda boda operators.

The report also says riders have also been linked to teenage pregnancies among school girls they transport as well as abetting crime as they are used to monitor situations to prepare for crimes.

Rogue behaviour by the riders are attributed to a desire for quick wealth (10.6 per cent), peer pressure (7.9 ), criminal mindset and tendencies (3.2 ), collusion of boda boda operators with law enforcement officers, drug and substance abuse (17.5), as well as easy access to fire arms through porous Kenyan borders at 1.6 percent.

Worst perpetrators of the boda boda-related crimes include those hired as casuals or on commission at 71.9 per cent, followed by riders who hire motorcycles from owners (66.5), passengers (61.6), general members of the public (33.7), boda boda motorcycles owners (33.6), traffic police officers (15.8), county government inspectorate officers (2.6), National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) officers (1.1) and matatu drivers at 1.1 per cent.

“The study found out that rogue boda boda operators have become the main perpetrators of petty and major violent crimes and motorcycles have become a key facilitator in commission of crimes,” the report adds.

Notable crimes by boda boda include murder at 38.7 per cent, robbery with violence (52.9), causing death by dangerous riding (79.5), general theft (76.7 ), mob justice and smuggling of goods across borders (15.9), riding under influence of alcohol (52.7), fraud and forgery offences (13), handling stolen property (12.8), burglary (11.3) and motorcycle hijackings (10.4).

Other crimes committed by boda boda operators include kidnappings and abduction, human trafficking, rape and defilement.

Negative force

The consequences of the crimes include boda boda-related deaths at 52.9 per cent, smuggling of contrabands and illegal goods into the country (5.5), increase in drug and substance abuse (1.9), family disintegration (2.6), increase in teenage pregnancies and school dropouts (9.8), loss of jobs (7.7), increase in poverty levels (8.1) and breach of public order and creating disturbance at 1.5 per cent.

The report attributed the high rates of primary school dropouts for boys joining the trade and teenage pregnancies for girls to the industry.

NCRC’s report further reveals how boda boda riders commit crimes against their victims, including stealing from passengers at 31.8 per cent, overspeeding resulting to death (28.8), collusion with organised criminal gangs (13.6), abductions and kidnappings (3.1), enticing, luring and giving school girls money in exchange for sexual favours (2.5), sexually harassing clients (2.4), overloading and carrying excess passengers or luggage (1.6) and through lynch mobs at 1.5 per cent.

For instance, in Nairobi’s Buru Buru Police Station, at least 50 cases related to boda boda crimes are reported each day. They range from snatching handbags, phones, robberies, and carjacking. “The boda boda transport sub-sector is rapidly evolving into a potentially negative force that could get out of control with serious implications for the country if not well managed and regulated,” the report says.